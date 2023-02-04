Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

From 6 to 11 February My business will be among the organizers of the event Casa Sanremo Investan exhibition dedicated to the world of personal finance and investments to be held within the official hospitality of the Festival.

Also this year we will bring the themes that are most dear to us during the week most loved by Italians.

The main theme of the 2023 edition will be the link between money and technology: “How does money rule our lives and how is technology related to the use of money?”.

The event will take place in Sanremo and will be broadcast online on the official channels of Casa Sanremo, Affari Miei and the other partners MoneyViz and Carlo Alberto Micheli.

The Guests of Casa Sanremo Invest 2023

Here are some of the guests who will speak during the talks organized by Affari Miei (the schedule is still under construction, we will reveal other guests in the next few days):

Fabio Scacciavillani – Economist and Asset Manager

Economist and Asset Manager Robert Sommella – Director of Milano Finanza

– Director of Milano Finanza Andrea Attana – Head of Linkedin Learning Italy

– Head of Linkedin Learning Italy Vincenzo Tedeschi – CEO of Directa SIM

– CEO of Directa SIM Henry Fazio – CMO of Cy4Gate

– CMO of Cy4Gate Cosmano Lombardo – CEO & Founder Search On / We Make Future

– CEO & Founder Search On / We Make Future Constantine De Blasi – Free Beyond

– Free Beyond Piernando Binaghi – Trader and Trainer

– Trader and Trainer Luca Mastella – Digital Entrepreneur and founder of Learnn

Digital Entrepreneur and founder of Learnn Germano Soldier – Founder of Fufflix

Who find the complete program of the event with all the guests who will also take turns with the other partners.

Who you can review the talks of the 2022 edition.

How to follow the talks live

The talks will be broadcast live here on Affari Miei: this page will be updated during the event with videos of the talks and the most important news.

For now I would say that we can say goodbye while waiting for the big day.

See you soon!