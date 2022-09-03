Home Business my country successfully rolls off the world’s longest wind power blade: 123 meters long and 37 floors high – Latest News – cnBeta.COM
News on September 2, according to the website of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, on August 30, the world‘s longest 123-meter wind power blade was rolled off the assembly line at Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composite Materials Group Co., Ltd. The 123-meter blades off the assembly line this time will be suitable for 16 MW offshore wind turbines. The annual power generation of a single unit exceeds 50 million kilowatt-hours. It efficiently contributes to the “double carbon” and also saves a lot of space and sea area.

also,The length of the off-line blade is 123 meters. According to the floor height of 3.3 meters, the blade is 37 floors high when it is erected.The mass of a single branch exceeds 50 tons, the diameter of the blade root exceeds 5 meters, and the surface area exceeds 1,000 square meters.

In the process of research and development, the research and development team found a solution for production and processing by simulating and predicting the deformation of the blade root and then optimizing the support;

The manufacturing team used the perfusion technology accumulated over the years to achieve the perfect perfusion of super-large areas and super-thick parts; the sales team opened up road transportation so that the blades could be delivered to the port smoothly.

It is reported that this is the fourth blade with a length of more than 100 meters that has been rolled off the production line in less than a year by Zhongfu Lianzhong, a subsidiary of CNBM.As a wind turbine blade manufacturer, Zhongfu Lianzhong has rolled off the production line of blades with lengths of over 102 meters, 110 meters, 112 meters and 123 meters.

