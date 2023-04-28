my country’s consumption is recovering and improving. Residents’ contact consumption such as catering, entertainment, and tourism continues to pick up_Hangzhou Net

my country’s consumption is recovering and improving. Residents’ contact consumption such as catering, entertainment, and tourism continues to pick up.

Original title: Market sales have rebounded significantly, and service consumption has steadily improved——

Consumption is recovering and improving (new direction of the economy · data observation in the first quarter)

Tourists camp and relax at the “Sky Mountain” Binhai Station in Haikou, Hainan.Photographed by our reporter Jiang Yushi Data source: National Bureau of Statistics, etc. Mapping: Zhang Danfeng

The total retail sales of social consumer goods increased by 5.8% year-on-year, and catering revenue increased by 13.9%. The consumption data in the first quarter showed that with the implementation of a series of policies to promote consumption, the consumption scenarios continued to expand, and consumption expectations continued to improve, leading to a significant rebound in market sales. Consumption has steadily improved, and overall consumption has shown a recovery trend.

Significant pulling effect

The contribution rate of final consumption to economic growth reached 66.6%, a significant increase over last year

The third China International Consumer Goods Fair held recently in Haikou, Hainan is a window to observe my country’s economy.

This year’s Consumer Expo, the exhibition area increased by 20% compared with the previous one, bringing together more than 3,300 consumer boutique brands from 65 countries and regions, and more than 50,000 buyers and professional visitors of various types…The number of participating brands, the number of new product releases, The total number of people entering the venue and other indicators all hit new highs.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, consumption growth picked up significantly in the first quarter. The total retail sales of social consumer goods was 11,492.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%. According to the location of business units, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas were 9,966.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.7%; the retail sales of consumer goods in rural areas were 1,525.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.2%.

“In the first quarter of this year, the total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 5.8% year-on-year, which was a significant increase compared with the fourth quarter of last year; in March, the total retail sales of consumer goods increased by 10.6% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 7.1 percentage points faster than that in January-February. These all show that consumption It is gradually picking up and improving.” Hong Yong, an associate researcher at the Research Institute of the Ministry of Commerce, said.

“There are many factors for the recovery of consumption.” Hong Yong believes that since the beginning of this year, policies to promote consumption have been introduced one after another, and the employment situation is generally stable, laying a solid foundation for the steady recovery of residents’ income and consumption. In the first quarter, the national per capita disposable income was 10,870 yuan, a nominal increase of 5.1% over the same period of the previous year, and a real increase of 3.8% after deducting price factors, 0.1 and 0.9 percentage points faster than the previous year.

The stimulating effect of consumption on economic growth has been significantly enhanced. In the first quarter, the contribution rate of final consumption to economic growth reached 66.6%, which was significantly higher than that of the whole of last year. It is the most important factor driving economic growth among the three major demands.

long-term outlook

my country is in the stage of rapid consumption upgrading, and new scenarios and new models are constantly emerging

“The needs of Chinese consumers are more diverse and personalized. Only by developing more new products can we better meet consumer demand.” At the Consumer Expo, the relevant person in charge of Herzland (China) Dairy Group told reporters.

The concentrated appearance of new products at the Consumer Expo reflects the new trend of consumption upgrading in my country. “Judging from the consumption data in the first quarter, my country’s consumer market is showing a recovery growth trend, the characteristics of strong consumption resilience, great potential, and sufficient vitality have not changed, the fundamentals of long-term improvement in consumption development have not changed, and the general trend of consumption upgrading has not changed. Change.” Zhang Jixing, deputy director of the Market Research Department of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Research Institute, said.

Commodity sales rebounded steadily. With the gradual release of the consumption potential of residents, the growth of upgrading consumption has accelerated, and the consumption of basic living has continued to grow. In the first quarter, retail sales of goods increased by 4.9% year-on-year. Among the 18 categories of commodity retail sales of units above the designated size, nearly 70% of the commodity categories increased year-on-year, of which the retail sales of basic living commodities such as grain, oil, food, clothing, shoes, hats, needles and textiles increased by 7.5% and 9% respectively; Retail sales of upgraded commodities such as silver jewelry and cosmetics increased by 13.6% and 5.9% respectively.

The growth of online and offline consumption accelerated. With the improvement of market circulation, online consumption continued to improve. In the first quarter, the online retail sales of physical goods increased by 7.3% year-on-year, maintaining rapid growth. At the same time, with the recovery of offline consumption scenarios, physical store retail sales have gradually improved. In the first quarter, the retail sales of retail stores above designated size increased by 3.6% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 3.2 percentage points faster than that in January-February.

“Residents’ propensity to consume is also rising, which means that consumption recovery is expected to continue to improve.” Zhang Jixing said that as the economy stabilizes and recovers, the employment situation gradually improves, and consumption scenarios continue to increase, residents’ consumer confidence has improved, driving average consumption. Tend to rise. In the first quarter, the national average propensity to consume was 62%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points over the same period of the previous year.

Zhang Jixing believes that considering various factors, the role of consumption as the “main engine” of economic growth is expected to be further strengthened. On the one hand, employment has gradually improved, and the surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas across the country dropped significantly in March, which is conducive to increasing residents’ income and enhancing their consumption capacity. At the same time, new consumption scenarios and new models are constantly emerging, which is conducive to stimulating new consumption intentions. From the perspective of medium and long-term development, my country is in the stage of rapid consumption upgrading, and the prospect of consumption is promising in the long run.

Supply and demand work together

Residents’ contact consumption such as catering, entertainment, and tourism continues to pick up

“It feels really good to be able to enjoy the flowers and experience the traditional culture.” said Hao Wei, a citizen who came to visit the thousand-acre rape flower viewing field in Niulou Town, Yanzhou District, Jining, Shandong. A number of themed activities such as “Poetry Exhibition” and “Immersive Stage Play” have enhanced the sense of participation and experience of the tour, and there is an endless stream of tourists who come to enjoy the flowers and scenery.

The local area vigorously develops “flower sightseeing + rural tourism”, and creates new rural tourism products and new models that promote agricultural experience, parent-child interaction, leisure sightseeing, etc., to better meet the needs of tourists and boost rural revitalization.

Data show that, including tourism, my country’s service consumption has rebounded significantly. In the first quarter, residents’ contact consumption such as catering, entertainment, and tourism grew rapidly. The national catering revenue was 1,213.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.9%. From the per capita situation of residents, the per capita service consumption expenditure of national residents in the first quarter increased by 6.2% year-on-year in nominal terms, which was significantly faster than the per capita consumption expenditure of all residents.

Tourism demand is still picking up speed. According to data from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, on the day of the Ching Ming Festival holiday this year, 23.7664 million domestic tourists traveled across the country, an increase of 22.7% over last year’s Ching Ming Festival. According to data from online travel platforms, this year’s “May 1st” holiday, the demand for domestic long-term travel and outbound travel has increased significantly.

According to data from Meituan and Dianping, as of April 10, domestic bookings for accommodation, transportation, and scenic spot tickets during the May Day holiday have increased by about 200% compared with the same period in 2019. According to data from Tuniu.com, during the May Day holiday, domestic long-distance travel and outbound travel bookings accounted for 56% and 15% respectively; local travel and peripheral travel bookings continued to accelerate.

“The current rapid heating up of the cultural tourism market is the result of joint efforts from both sides of the supply and demand.” Wu Ruoshan, deputy director of the Cultural Tourism Policy Research Center of the China Institute of Labor Relations, believes that various departments in various places have successively introduced relevant measures, and introduced policies such as preferential tickets for scenic spots, which are powerful. Promote the release of tourism consumption demand. On the supply side, the in-depth integration of culture and tourism, and the accelerated application of new technologies such as digitalization in the field of tourism have given birth to more cultural and tourism integration products and smart tourism products that people love to see.

“The direction of rapid upgrading of cultural tourism consumption has not changed, the huge potential of market development has not changed, and the trend of high-quality development of the industry has not changed. With the implementation of various policies and the continuous improvement of the level of tourism supply, the potential of my country’s cultural tourism market and The vitality will be further released, and the recovery trend of the tourism market will be further strengthened.” Wu Ruoshan said.