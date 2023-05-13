my country’s e-commerce logistics has maintained an accelerated recovery trend, and rural e-commerce has risen for 4 consecutive months- Industry Observation- Market Information Network

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, May 12 (Reporter Qiao Xuefeng) Recently, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing released the China E-commerce Logistics Index for April 2023. The data is 109 points, an increase of 0.7 points from the previous month. Among them, among the nine sub-indices, except for the cost index, the total business volume index, the rural business volume index, the actual load rate index, the performance rate index, the personnel index, the inventory turnover index, the logistics timeliness index and the satisfaction rate index All rose.

The relevant person in charge of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said that in line with the expectations of last month, with the coming of Qingming and May Day holidays this month, domestic consumption has further recovered, and the e-commerce logistics index has shown a continuous upward trend. The total index increased by 0.7 points in April , has exceeded the highest value for the whole year of 2022. “In the later period, the accelerated recovery of the e-commerce logistics index is expected to be maintained. Driven by the continuous improvement of domestic consumption vitality, the e-commerce logistics index is expected to return to above 110 points in May.”

In recent years, rural e-commerce, as a new engine of economic development, has gradually become an important part of strengthening the village-level collective economy and promoting rural revitalization, injecting new vitality into rural economic development and adding new momentum to rural revitalization.

“My dear friends, our hardware tools are of high quality and affordable.” In Zhangguanzhai Village, Ganguantun Town, Guanxian County, Shandong Province, Xu Yuguang and his wife are carrying out online live streaming through a short video platform. It is understood that through the development of rural e-commerce, Ganguantun Town has cultivated new forms of rural economic development, enhanced the popularity of products in the jurisdiction, and promoted the overall economic and social development of the town. In 2022, rural e-commerce sales will reach 121 million yuan, a year-on-year growth rate of 1192.41%.

According to the above-mentioned person in charge, the total e-commerce logistics business volume and rural e-commerce business volume have increased for four consecutive months in April, the growth rate of the total e-commerce logistics business volume has expanded, and the growth rate of the total rural e-commerce business volume has returned to more than 20%. On the supply side, the cost index has risen for seven consecutive months, and the cost pressure of enterprises has eased. Other indexes continued to rise, and many indexes have exceeded the highest value in 2022, and the logistics timeliness index has returned to more than 100 points.

Data show that in April, the business volume of rural e-commerce logistics continued to grow. The rural e-commerce logistics business volume index was 120.5 points, an increase of 1.8 points from the previous month. In terms of different regions, except for the eastern region, which was the same as last month, the business volume of rural e-commerce in other regions has increased, and the western and northeastern regions have increased by 8.3 and 8.7 percentage points respectively compared with the previous month.

Postal express delivery effectively promotes the integration of urban and rural areas and the coordinated development of regions. By promoting the integrated development of existing transportation networks such as rural passenger transport, postal express delivery, and rural logistics, the two-way circulation channel for agricultural products leaving the village and entering the city and agricultural materials and consumer goods going to the countryside has been unblocked, solving the logistics problem. The demand for “the last mile” has built a new pattern of efficient rural passenger and cargo transportation services.

At present, villagers in Leiyang City, Hengyang City, Hunan Province are sowing seeds in full swing, and the fields are full of vitality. At the Leiyang Passenger, Cargo, Post Collection and Distribution Center, the staff are busy packing wild small bamboo shoots, bagging and pasting slips; the live broadcast room of Fuyuan Passenger, Cargo, Post and E-Commerce Service Center in Leiyang City is also very lively, and the anchors take turns to promote local specialties Mountain delicacies are delicious.

“Now, our shuttle bus goes directly to each village, and we collect local specialties and sell them live online.” Yin Yiping, head of Leiyang Fuyuan Rural Logistics Company, introduced that since this year, the company has organized green cakes, oranges, Tibetan pork, There were many live broadcasts of products such as Xiaosunzai, with sales reaching more than 300,000 yuan. With the comprehensive development of passenger, cargo and postal integration, the scope of carrying goods here is gradually expanding.

Zeng Junshan, director of the Policy and Regulations Department and spokesperson of the State Post Bureau, pointed out that “express delivery into the village” is one of the key tasks of the industry. The year-on-year growth rate was higher than the national express delivery business growth rate.

Zeng Junshan said that this year, the State Post Bureau will study and deploy the construction of the rural express service system in the next three years, focus on “local products” articles, expand the coverage and scale of express service modern agriculture, continue to promote postal express service modern agricultural projects, and promote rural express delivery. Quality development: focus on highlighting the role of counties. Actively promote the demonstration and creation of rural e-commerce express delivery collaborative development; promote joint distribution models such as postal cooperation and postal express cooperation, and deepen the integrated development of “passenger, cargo and postal services” in rural areas.

