my country’s economic operation maintains a recovery trend, and the long-term positive trend remains stable-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: my country’s economic operation maintains a recovery trend, and the long-term positive trend is still stable

On June 16, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Finance and other departments released economic data for the first five months, and the National Development and Reform Commission held a press conference to introduce that my country’s economic operation has maintained a recovery trend, and the long-term positive trend is still stable. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Commerce, from January to May this year, 18,532 new foreign-invested enterprises were established nationwide, a year-on-year increase of 38.3%. In the first five months, the actual use of foreign capital nationwide was 574.81 billion yuan. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance, from January to May, the national general public budget revenue was 9,969.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.9%; the national general public budget expenditure was 1,0482.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%. Expenditures on education, science and technology, social security, employment, and health care all increased by more than 5% year-on-year. The National Development and Reform Commission held a press conference on June 16 and introduced that from January to May this year, my country’s service industry continued to pick up. Since the beginning of this year, the non-manufacturing business activity index has always been running above the critical point of the boom. high level. The second is the rapid growth of hot spot consumption. In May, car sales increased by 27.9% year-on-year, and the consumption of contact-based services such as catering and tourism has improved significantly. From the perspective of investment, the investment in fixed assets has increased in volume and quality. In the first five months, investment in fixed assets increased by 4.0% year-on-year, of which investment in manufacturing and infrastructure increased by 6.0% and 7.5% respectively. See also When colleagues don't share important knowledge Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission:Although the current market demand is insufficient and the internal driving force needs to be strengthened, these pressures and challenges will not change the long-term positive momentum of my country’s economy. Meng Wei introduced that in the future, the country will take multiple measures to keep the economy running smoothly. In terms of expanding consumption, it is necessary to promptly formulate and introduce policies to restore and expand consumption, stabilize automobile consumption, accelerate the construction of charging piles, energy storage and other facilities and the transformation of supporting power grids, and vigorously promote the use of new energy vehicles in the countryside. In terms of stabilizing investment, it is necessary to promote the construction of major infrastructure and new infrastructure, give play to the guiding role of government investment and policy incentives, and effectively stimulate the vitality of private investment. It is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy, focus on breaking through areas of weakness, and expand and strengthen areas of advantage. At the same time, it is necessary to solidly promote reforms in key areas, make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment, and stabilize the fundamentals of foreign trade and foreign investment. In terms of stabilizing employment, it is necessary to strengthen employment priority orientation, expand employment channels such as college graduates, increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, and effectively protect and improve people’s livelihood. See also Internet: fiber optics everywhere? Only if the federal government stops Telekom

On June 16, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Finance and other departments released economic data for the first five months, and the National Development and Reform Commission held a press conference to introduce that my country’s economic operation has maintained a recovery trend, and the long-term positive trend is still stable.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Commerce, from January to May this year, 18,532 new foreign-invested enterprises were established nationwide, a year-on-year increase of 38.3%. In the first five months, the actual use of foreign capital nationwide was 574.81 billion yuan.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Finance, from January to May, the national general public budget revenue was 9,969.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.9%; the national general public budget expenditure was 1,0482.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%. Expenditures on education, science and technology, social security, employment, and health care all increased by more than 5% year-on-year.

The National Development and Reform Commission held a press conference on June 16 and introduced that from January to May this year, my country’s service industry continued to pick up. Since the beginning of this year, the non-manufacturing business activity index has always been running above the critical point of the boom. high level. The second is the rapid growth of hot spot consumption. In May, car sales increased by 27.9% year-on-year, and the consumption of contact-based gathering services such as catering and tourism has improved significantly. From the perspective of investment, the investment in fixed assets has increased in volume and quality. In the first five months, investment in fixed assets increased by 4.0% year-on-year, of which investment in manufacturing and infrastructure increased by 6.0% and 7.5% respectively.

Meng Wei, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission:Although the current market demand is insufficient and the internal driving force needs to be strengthened, these pressures and challenges will not change the long-term positive momentum of my country’s economy.

Meng Wei introduced that in the future, the country will take multiple measures to keep the economy running smoothly.

In terms of expanding consumption, it is necessary to promptly formulate and introduce policies to restore and expand consumption, stabilize automobile consumption, accelerate the construction of charging piles, energy storage and other facilities and the transformation of supporting power grids, and vigorously promote the use of new energy vehicles in the countryside.

In terms of stabilizing investment, it is necessary to promote the construction of major infrastructure and new infrastructure, give play to the guiding role of government investment and policy incentives, and effectively stimulate the vitality of private investment.

It is necessary to speed up the construction of a modern industrial system supported by the real economy, focus on breaking through areas of weakness, and expand and strengthen areas of advantage.

At the same time, it is necessary to solidly promote reforms in key areas, make greater efforts to attract and utilize foreign investment, and stabilize the fundamentals of foreign trade and foreign investment.

In terms of stabilizing employment, it is necessary to strengthen employment priority orientation, expand employment channels such as college graduates, increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, and effectively protect and improve people’s livelihood.