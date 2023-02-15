my country’s first methanol hydrogen production and hydrogenation integrated station is put into use: it covers an area of ​​only 64 square meters and can produce 1 ton of hydrogen per day

On February 15th, my country’s first methanol hydrogenation and hydrogenation integrated station was put into usethe station was upgraded from the “five-in-one” comprehensive energy refueling station of Sinopec Fuel Oil Company Dalian Shenggang Oil, Gas, Hydrogen, Electric Services,It can produce 1,000 kg of 99.999% high-purity hydrogen every day.

The hydrogen production capacity of the methanol hydrogenation and hydrogenation unit in the station is 500 standard cubic meters per hour, and the construction adopts the “skid block construction mode”.The site utilization rate is the highest in the country, the main device covers an area of ​​only 64 square meters, and the traditional equipment of the same hydrogen production scale covers an area of ​​over 500 square meters.

At the same time, due to the lower cost of methanol and more convenient and economical transportation, hydrogen production and hydrogenation in the station reduces the requirements for hydrogen storage capacity. Considering the cost of production, storage and transportation, the cost of hydrogen consumption in this project is greatly reduced.

It is understood that hydrogen production from methanol is a technical route for hydrogen production. my country is the world‘s largest producer of methanol, accounting for 60% of the global methanol production capacity. Methanol is rich in sources and low in cost. It is easy to store and transport as a liquid under normal temperature and pressure. Compared with other hydrogen production methods such as industrial hydrogen production, methanol hydrogen production has low energy consumption and low cost.