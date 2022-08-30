Home > News > Highlights
my country’s first million-ton carbon capture, utilization and storage project put into operation can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million tons per year
2022-08-30 09:59
Source: People’s Daily
Authors: Ran Yongping, Ding Yiting
The reporter learned from Sinopec on the 29th: the first million-ton CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage) project in China – Qilu Petrochemical – Shengli Oilfield’s million-ton CCUS project has been officially injected and put into operation recently, which can reduce carbon dioxide emissions every year. 1 million tons.
CCUS is an emerging technology for low-carbon and high-efficiency development of fossil energy, that is, to capture and purify the carbon dioxide emitted in the production process, and then put it into a new production process for reuse and storage. Qilu Petrochemical – Shengli Oilfield million-ton CCUS project is captured by Qilu Petrochemical to provide carbon dioxide and transport it to Shengli Oilfield for oil displacement and storage.
