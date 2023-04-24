my country’s foreign exchange market has started steadily, the RMB exchange rate has risen steadily, and foreign exchange trading behavior has become more rational.

On April 21, the State Council Information Office held a press conference on foreign exchange receipts and payments data for the first quarter. Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, introduced the foreign exchange receipts and payments data for the first quarter of 2023 and answered questions from reporters.

Wang Chunying said that in the first quarter of 2023, the downside risks of the global economy will increase, and major developed economies willcurrencyThe pace of policy tightening has slowed down, and there are still uncertainties in the international financial market situation. In the face of a complex external environment, my country adheres to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and strives to promote high-quality development. The main domestic macroeconomic indicators have stabilized, and the economy has shown a recovery trend.my country’s foreign exchange market got off to a stable start, the RMB exchange rate appreciated slightly, and the cross-borderCash flowMove more balanced.

The foreign exchange market has achieved a good start in general

“In the first quarter of this year, my country’s foreign exchange market has achieved a good start overall.” According to Wang Chunying’s analysis, three characteristics can be observed: the RMB exchange rate is more stable, market expectations remain stable, and the foreign exchange market independently balances supply and demand.

Specifically, first, the RMB exchange rate fluctuates in two directions and appreciates slightly, which is relatively stable in terms of global performance. From the perspective of changing trends, the recent trend of the RMB exchange rate has become more stable. In the first two months of this year, especially around the Spring Festival, affected by internal and external economic, financial and seasonal factors, the RMB exchange rate fluctuated in two directions. Since mid-March, the main domestic economic indicators have been stable and improving. The monetary policy tightening of major developed economies has also narrowed and the pace has slowed down. The RMB exchange rate has generally stabilized and increased.

Second, the exchange rate expectations of market players are stable, and the behavior of foreign exchange transactions is more rational. Indicators such as forwards and options in the foreign exchange market show that the RMB exchange rate has no obvious unilateral appreciation or relatively strong depreciation expectations. In March, the foreign exchange settlement and sale showed a small-scale deficit, and the RMB appreciated in the middle and late March, and the willingness of enterprises and other entities to buy foreign exchange increased. In the first quarter, the exchange rate expectations of market entities were relatively stable, and foreign exchange trading behavior became more rational, showing an obvious pattern of “settling foreign exchange at high prices and buying foreign exchange at low prices”.

Third, the independent balance of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market has been further consolidated.frombankFrom the perspective of foreign exchange settlement and sales, in the first quarter of this year,bankReduce positions or foreign entities inbankFactors such as foreign exchange transactions in the inter-market market are combined to supply foreign exchange to the foreign exchange market, which balances the small deficit of customers’ foreign exchange settlement and sales, and the foreign exchange market has realized independent clearing; from the perspective of the balance of payments, in recent years, the current account surplus And all kinds of foreign investment and other sources of funds are mainly balanced by the foreign investment of domestic market players, forming an independent match between the source and use of foreign-related funds. Preliminary statistics show that from January to February this year, the current account surplus and direct investment in China were still the main sources of foreign funds.The use of foreign funds is mainly manifested in the foreign direct investment and foreign investment of market entities.securitiesinvest.

