CCTV news(News Broadcast): According to the latest data released by the National Energy Administration, since the beginning of this year, my country’s new energy sources such as wind power and solar power have been developing strongly, and the installed capacity has maintained rapid growth, providing a greener impetus for my country’s economic and social development.

As of the end of October, the country’s cumulative installed power generation capacity was about 2.5 billion kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%. Among them, the installed capacity of wind power and solar power was about 350 million kilowatts and 360 million kilowatts, respectively, a year-on-year increase of 16.6% and 29.2%, respectively, maintaining rapid growth.

At present, my country has a complete new energy industry chain system, and the cost of new energy development and construction continues to drop. Wind power and photovoltaic power generation have entered a new stage of market-oriented development with no subsidies and low prices.

Since the beginning of this year, the construction of large-scale wind power and photovoltaic bases and the development and construction of rooftop distributed photovoltaics, focusing on deserts, Gobi, and desert areas, have accelerated, and investment in new energy has accelerated significantly. From January to October this year, the investment of my country’s major power generation enterprises in solar power generation construction reached 157.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 326.7%.

