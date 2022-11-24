Home Business my country’s installed capacity of new energy has increased significantly to accelerate energy transformation_Guangming.com
Business

my country’s installed capacity of new energy has increased significantly to accelerate energy transformation_Guangming.com

by admin
my country’s installed capacity of new energy has increased significantly to accelerate energy transformation_Guangming.com

　　CCTV news(News Broadcast): According to the latest data released by the National Energy Administration, since the beginning of this year, my country’s new energy sources such as wind power and solar power have been developing strongly, and the installed capacity has maintained rapid growth, providing a greener impetus for my country’s economic and social development.

As of the end of October, the country’s cumulative installed power generation capacity was about 2.5 billion kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 8.3%. Among them, the installed capacity of wind power and solar power was about 350 million kilowatts and 360 million kilowatts, respectively, a year-on-year increase of 16.6% and 29.2%, respectively, maintaining rapid growth.

At present, my country has a complete new energy industry chain system, and the cost of new energy development and construction continues to drop. Wind power and photovoltaic power generation have entered a new stage of market-oriented development with no subsidies and low prices.

Since the beginning of this year, the construction of large-scale wind power and photovoltaic bases and the development and construction of rooftop distributed photovoltaics, focusing on deserts, Gobi, and desert areas, have accelerated, and investment in new energy has accelerated significantly. From January to October this year, the investment of my country’s major power generation enterprises in solar power generation construction reached 157.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 326.7%.

[
责编：袁晴 ]

See also  Huaxi Securities maintains BYD's overweight rating: DM-i is steadily expanding E3.0 debut soon | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Gold Trading Reminder: Dovish Meeting Minutes + Global...

Wall Street to attention awaiting minute Fed. Tesla...

Serie A splits, but in the meantime the...

The richest man in Yunnan is under residential...

Outlook 2023, Meloni is unknown. Credit Suisse’s view...

Tim closes its offices on Fridays: 3 days...

Salesforce, the technical and fundamental framework of the...

Rolls-Royce and Mini, the opposite poles of lithium-ion

Concerts, revenues of 450 million (+43%) between January...

Creative director Alessandro Michele says goodbye to Gucci:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy