my country’s largest operating onshore wind power base has been put into operation at full capacity and its annual power generation exceeds 10 billion kilowatt hours_Information Morning News

China’s Largest Onshore Wind Power Base Begins Full Operation, Generates Over 10 Billion Kilowatt-Hours of Electricity Annually

Shenzhen, China – The China General Nuclear Power Group Co., Ltd. has announced the full capacity operation of its Xing’an League 3-million-kilowatt wind power project. This project is now the largest operating onshore wind power base in China, generating more than 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

Located in the old revolutionary area of Xing’an League in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the wind power base has installed 701 wind turbines, effectively reducing standard coal consumption by about 2.96 million tons and carbon dioxide emissions by about 8.02 million tons. Additionally, it is estimated that the project’s lifecycle will contribute more than 5 billion yuan to the tax revenue of the Xing’an League region, providing significant economic benefits and ecological and environmental protection.

The successful electrification of the 3 million kilowatt wind power project marks a major milestone, with the second phase of the project also completed and put into production on December 10th. According to the relevant person in charge, this new energy project utilizes DC 800kV ultra-high voltage transmission and consumption, and is equipped with a 1000MVA/500kV three-phase integrated main transformer, driving innovation in the upstream technology of the industrial chain.

The completion and full operation of the Xing’an League wind power project represents a significant step towards China’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy. With its substantial power generation capacity and environmental benefits, it sets a new standard for onshore wind power bases in the country and contributes to the global effort to combat climate change.

