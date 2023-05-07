my country’s logistics market ranks first in the world for seven consecutive years_Financial News_News Center_Shenyang.com

Transportation and logistics are the “arteries” of the economic cycle. Ren Haoxiang, vice president of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, said on May 6 that in 2022, my country’s total social logistics will reach 347.6 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.4%, and the scale of my country’s logistics market has ranked first in the world for seven consecutive years.

Ren Haoxiang made this statement at the 2023 Third China Logistics Forum and Logistics Culture Festival held by the School of Logistics of Beijing Wuzi University. He said that in 2022, the total revenue of my country’s logistics industry will be 12.7 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.7%. Since 2020, the growth rate of total social logistics has continued to be higher than GDP growth, the coefficient of logistics demand has continued to increase, and the scale of logistics demand has achieved stable growth.

“During the ’14th Five-Year Plan’ period, my country’s logistics industry is still in an incremental stage, and there is still sufficient development momentum and room for expansion. In the new journey of building a modern logistics system and moving from a ‘logistics powerhouse’ to a ‘logistics powerhouse’, my country The logistics industry is ushering in new development opportunities.” Ren Haoxiang said.

The data shows that the prosperity index of China‘s logistics industry in April was 53.8%, which continued to grow. On the whole, logistics demand fluctuates and picks up, and continues to maintain at the level of prosperity. The micro-management performance of enterprises is stable, and they still maintain optimistic expectations for the market outlook. The foundation for overall good operation continues to be consolidated.

