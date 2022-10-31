my country’s major domestic stock markets introduce market makers for the first time

The Science and Technology Innovation Board officially launched the market maker mechanism

■Our reporter Zhang Yang

The much-anticipated market maker mechanism was officially launched on the Science and Technology Innovation Board today.

This is the first time that a major domestic stock market in my country has introduced a market maker. How this slightly mysterious and professional term will affect the Science and Technology Innovation Board and even the entire A-share market in the future is a question that many investors are concerned about.

Market Maker, called Market Maker in English. As the name suggests, these people create a “market” out of it.

To understand this “market”, we must first understand the trading system of stocks. At present, the main A-share stock market uses the auction trading system. That is to say, everyone gathers the information of buying and selling stocks to the exchange through the brokerage, and the exchange will match these transactions according to the principle of time priority and price priority.

If someone wants to sell a stock at a certain time, but no one wants to buy it at the same time, it will not be traded for a long time. At this point, a market maker is needed to create a transaction. Every trading day, the market maker will continuously quote two-way prices according to market supply and demand, not only the price of buying stocks, but also the price of selling stocks. The main board is active and the volume is large, so the general trading is very fast. But in some small plates, such as the New Third Board in the past, this kind of stock does not exist. However, due to the certain investment thresholds on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, the activity of some stocks is indeed somewhat different from that of the main board.

Therefore, the purpose of introducing the market maker mechanism is well understood, that is, to make the stock trading on the STAR Market more active. With liquidity, the pricing function of the Sci-tech Innovation Board market for “hard technology” companies can be better utilized.

At present, a total of 14 securities companies have obtained the qualification of market makers on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, including well-known securities companies such as CITIC Securities, Guotai Junan, China Merchants Securities, Shenwan Hongyuan Securities, Huatai Securities, and China Securities. The securities companies that can participate in the first batch of pilot projects must meet the two conditions of continuous net capital of not less than 10 billion yuan in the last 12 months, and classification rating of Class A (inclusive) or above in the last three years.

The 14 best-in-class brokerage firms will first participate in the market-making transactions that start today. Previously, they issued a total of 50 market-making stock announcements, involving 42 stocks on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, including China Micro, SMIC, CRSC, SUPCON, Western Superconductivity and other hard technology leaders. 22 of the 42 stocks on the Science and Technology Innovation Board are constituent stocks of the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index, accounting for 67% of the market value weight.

Jiang Yuyan, deputy general manager of the Derivatives Investment Department of Guotai Junan Securities, who participated in the first batch of market making, said that with the continuous improvement of China‘s capital market registration system, the number of stocks listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board is also increasing, which makes some stocks on the Science and Technology Innovation Board. Compared with the initial stage of listing, there has been a decrease. The lack of liquidity will not only easily lead to irrational rises and falls in the market in the short term, but also have a greater impact on market participants. At present, the Shanghai Stock Exchange has launched the market making business on the Science and Technology Innovation Board in a timely manner, which can effectively improve the liquidity indicators of market-making targets, reduce the volatility of securities market prices, and improve stability. The trading activity of the stock.

(Source: Jiefang Daily)

