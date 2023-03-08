Jen Glantz, the author of this article. Daphne Youree

It’s a really bad time to buy a home with interest rates at their highest levels in years. A down payment would eat up a large portion of my savings, affecting my financial security. If I ever can no longer afford my apartment, it is relatively easy to find a cheaper apartment.

We are currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider as an added service to our readers. This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



A debate I regularly have with friends is whether renting is better than buying a house. I’m almost 35 years old and most of my friends are homeowners. Since I’m the only tenant in my circle of friends, people like to tell me that wasting money every month and not building up equity is a big mistake.

A few months ago, when the lease on my one-bedroom apartment was expiring, I decided to look into the costs of renting and buying to see if people were right. I quickly saw that they were wrong. Renting, especially now, has saved me a lot of money. Here are the five main reasons why.

1. Mortgage rates are extremely high

During the pandemic, when mortgage rates were at historic lows, many of my friends took the opportunity to become homeowners for the first time. At that time, in the US, they could agree on 15-year mortgage interest rates of around two to three percent. Her monthly payments – for a living space comparable to mine – were much less. But now, in 2023, US mortgage rates are double or triple what they were two years ago.

read too Financing real estate: According to an expert, the conditions under which a home savings contract is really worthwhile

In Germany the situation is comparable. Those were between mid-2019 and the end of 2021 mortgage rates at less than one percent. They are now over four percent.

I used a mortgage calculator to find out what my monthly payments would be. The down payment for a one-bedroom apartment for sale in my neighborhood would be 50 percent more than the rent I pay now.

While there are ways to refinance a mortgage when the interest rate goes down, there’s no timeframe when that might happen. Also, there is no guarantee of what the new interest rates will be.

2. More fees apply

When I asked my friends to let me know how much they pay each month for their home on top of their mortgage, I heard about a whole bunch of additional expenses that I don’t have to worry about as a renter.

I pay a flat monthly fee for my one-bedroom apartment, and the only utilities I have are gas, electricity, my cable bill, and rental insurance. As a homeowner, you also have to factor in home insurance, property taxes, maintenance and repair costs, and sometimes homeowners association fees. When I asked my friends about their total monthly living expenses, in addition to their monthly mortgage payment, I found that they spend $1,000 to $2,500 more than I do.

3. You have to pay an initial deposit

One factor that determines the amount of monthly mortgage payments, along with the interest rate, is the amount of the down payment. Depending on the type of mortgage, you have to pay between three and 20 percent of the purchase price as a down payment for a house.

read too “Not everyone will be able to afford a house,” says this mortgage lending expert — and explains what the generation of heirs has to do with it

If I had to buy a one-bedroom apartment for $500,000 and pay 10 percent, that would be $50,000. That would be a large chunk of my savings and jeopardize my entire financial portfolio as I would no longer have an emergency savings account to rely on. Also, the money would be tied up until the property is sold in the future.

To get a return on that initial investment, I would have to sell the house in the future for more money than I paid for it, which isn’t always guaranteed. Investing the down payment money elsewhere, whether in the stock market or in a company, may give me a better chance of making more capital gains faster than using it as a down payment on an apartment. While all of these investments come with risks and no guarantees, I don’t think it makes sense to use a large part of my finances for a down payment.

4. Borrowing

When you take out a mortgage, you technically incur debt. Even though mortgages are viewed by lenders as good debt, meaning the debt is backed by the value of the home, you are still taking a financial risk that you have to repay monthly.

If you miss a payment or pay late, additional fees may apply and your credit score may be reduced. Because I don’t feel financially stable enough to be responsible for this type of debt and don’t have the cushion to afford any interest on late payments on missed payments, I don’t think it’s a wise money decision at this time.

read too Financial advisor warns why you should never open a checking and savings account at the same bank

5. I can find a cheaper rental if I have to

After all, rent payments can fluctuate much more than mortgage payments. If the rent in my current building goes up, I can pack up flexibly and look for a cheaper apartment.

If I want to refinance my mortgage, the only way I can do that is when interest rates are lower, and nobody can really predict that. If my income drops in a year and I can’t afford my current rent, I can look for a cheaper place to live, but that’s not the case when you’re a homeowner.