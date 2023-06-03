Home » “My pussy is recovering”, Schlein’s phrase became a gag on the net
Business

“My pussy is recovering”, Schlein’s phrase became a gag on the net

by admin
“My pussy is recovering”, Schlein’s phrase became a gag on the net

“In the next life I would like to be Schlein, to extinguish a party”. The web goes wild after the revelation of Schlein’s book

A great success for Elly Schlein. Someone has printed his phrase on their shirt, “My pussy is recovering”, there are those who want to do a crossword puzzle, Dalemone style, and those who go wild in jokes worthy of the first Checco Zalone.

But let’s recap. Yesterday we told how to understand the continuous electoral defeat of the Democratic Party: reading secretary Elly Schlein’s masterpiece, Our share, published by Mondadori. The leader’s lyrical ecstasy comes when she quotes the motto “My pussy grabs back”, as gesture of liberation from patriarchy, a new revolutionary mantra for the left.

Once the article has been published, the enthusiastic reactions of fans arrive on private chats, where real life on the web now takes place given the censorship on social networks. Luca sends us the print on a t-shirt he made of the writing “My pussy recovers…” and on the back “…with machismo overextended”. Concepts of Elly the Philosopher. If you are a woman, for Schlein to say assessor, boss, prosecutor is “overextended machismo”. We must say ‘assessor’, ‘capa’, ‘procuratora’. By crippling the language it is thought to resolve male domination in the roles of

command. The real problems remain unchanged but we puzzle over the grammar. Like today, with half Emilia Romagna still in the mud, the newspapers ask her how to change the fate of Italy yet Schlein was vice president of the Region for two years, with responsibility for prevention and climate change, and no one asks what she has done in two years of territorial government.

See also  Changhua Co., Ltd.: The company has launched business relationships with the top ten traditional car companies in the first half of 2021 in terms of sales volume of new energy vehicles | Daily Economic News

Giovanni: “I don’t know if the problem, even there, was drought or humidity, but if he could take care of Romagna at least as much as he takes care of his ‘pussy’, we’d all be grateful. We then settle for a little, the color matcher for example won’t be needed in Romagna”. The color schemer, the mastermind that transformed Elly’s look into the drab-colored dresses we see.

Then there’s Marzio who brings out the legendary Loris Batacchi holding Schlein’s photo and babbling unrepeatable phrases.

Rosy’s German Calabrian is more prosaic: “Pilu de Schlein? Nein! Pilu-Scare-Children: Bonaccini likes sulu ”.

back schlein shirt

And remember the Dalemon? The gag with which Sabina Guzzanti represented the brainy strategies, full of variants and sub-variants, which pulsated in the mind of the supreme leader Massimo D’Alema but obtaining effects opposite to those desired? Enzo: “Thank you Schlein for rewriting the Dalemone. We in the Democratic Party lose because we didn’t have pussy in the center. Now we can combine business with pleasure. Crossword puzzle, 3 vertical: Stands up during discussions: machismo overextended”.

Rosy: “If writing the thesis you feel in trouble(n), think of the crap in Schlein’s book”.

Angela: “Every time Schlein speaks, a neuron dies”. Andrea: “Journalism is having someone who sacrifices himself. Thanks Lovers. We found that the liberation of pussy is certainly much more important than the liberation of Patrick Zaki, but much less than that of Julian Assange. In short, a middle ground in the priorities of the 2030 agenda among the great challenges of the planet”.

schlein loris battacchi

Roberto: “Schlein is really a Fantozzi character”.

See also  Skyray Instruments received the attention letter from Shenzhen Stock Exchange and requested to explain the business model and development of Bessie's new crown detection reagent products_公司_Sales_Bessie

Julia: “If you want a dream life, take care of things like Schlein does, if you are a lover of f…”.

Silvia: “He takes orders to carry out everything that is illogical, so it becomes necessary”.

Gianni: “In the next life I would like to be Schlein, to extinguish a party”

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

5G network available in 95 percent of Austrian...

Usa: payrolls up by 278,000 units in May,...

Resolution 65 of 05/22/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Hard Rock International encourages everyone to “LOVE OUT...

Good and bad dirigisme according to Carlo Bonomi

Geywitz: Heat planning law does not lead to...

Yi Lianhong emphasized on firmly grasping the tenet...

Attempted solutions to the shortage of skilled workers:...

Elkann: “The State in the capital of Stellantis?...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy