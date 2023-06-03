“My pussy is recovering”, Schlein’s phrase became a gag on the net

“In the next life I would like to be Schlein, to extinguish a party”. The web goes wild after the revelation of Schlein’s book

A great success for Elly Schlein. Someone has printed his phrase on their shirt, “My pussy is recovering”, there are those who want to do a crossword puzzle, Dalemone style, and those who go wild in jokes worthy of the first Checco Zalone.

But let’s recap. Yesterday we told how to understand the continuous electoral defeat of the Democratic Party: reading secretary Elly Schlein’s masterpiece, Our share, published by Mondadori. The leader’s lyrical ecstasy comes when she quotes the motto “My pussy grabs back”, as gesture of liberation from patriarchy, a new revolutionary mantra for the left.

Once the article has been published, the enthusiastic reactions of fans arrive on private chats, where real life on the web now takes place given the censorship on social networks. Luca sends us the print on a t-shirt he made of the writing “My pussy recovers…” and on the back “…with machismo overextended”. Concepts of Elly the Philosopher. If you are a woman, for Schlein to say assessor, boss, prosecutor is “overextended machismo”. We must say ‘assessor’, ‘capa’, ‘procuratora’. By crippling the language it is thought to resolve male domination in the roles of

command. The real problems remain unchanged but we puzzle over the grammar. Like today, with half Emilia Romagna still in the mud, the newspapers ask her how to change the fate of Italy yet Schlein was vice president of the Region for two years, with responsibility for prevention and climate change, and no one asks what she has done in two years of territorial government.

Giovanni: “I don’t know if the problem, even there, was drought or humidity, but if he could take care of Romagna at least as much as he takes care of his ‘pussy’, we’d all be grateful. We then settle for a little, the color matcher for example won’t be needed in Romagna”. The color schemer, the mastermind that transformed Elly’s look into the drab-colored dresses we see.

Then there’s Marzio who brings out the legendary Loris Batacchi holding Schlein’s photo and babbling unrepeatable phrases.

Rosy’s German Calabrian is more prosaic: “Pilu de Schlein? Nein! Pilu-Scare-Children: Bonaccini likes sulu ”.

And remember the Dalemon? The gag with which Sabina Guzzanti represented the brainy strategies, full of variants and sub-variants, which pulsated in the mind of the supreme leader Massimo D’Alema but obtaining effects opposite to those desired? Enzo: “Thank you Schlein for rewriting the Dalemone. We in the Democratic Party lose because we didn’t have pussy in the center. Now we can combine business with pleasure. Crossword puzzle, 3 vertical: Stands up during discussions: machismo overextended”.

Rosy: “If writing the thesis you feel in trouble(n), think of the crap in Schlein’s book”.

Angela: “Every time Schlein speaks, a neuron dies”. Andrea: “Journalism is having someone who sacrifices himself. Thanks Lovers. We found that the liberation of pussy is certainly much more important than the liberation of Patrick Zaki, but much less than that of Julian Assange. In short, a middle ground in the priorities of the 2030 agenda among the great challenges of the planet”.

Roberto: “Schlein is really a Fantozzi character”.

Julia: “If you want a dream life, take care of things like Schlein does, if you are a lover of f…”.

Silvia: “He takes orders to carry out everything that is illogical, so it becomes necessary”.

Gianni: “In the next life I would like to be Schlein, to extinguish a party”

