My three most important tips for a passive income

Laura Kuhlemann runs the finance blog “The rich girl club”. Laura Kuhlemann

Laura Kuhlemann, Marketing Manager in an IT company, has managed to build up a monthly passive income of around 400 euros alongside her full-time job.

Laura Kuhlemann has managed to build up a passive income of around 400 euros a month. In addition to her full-time job as marketing manager of an IT company, she earns almost as much money as with a mini-job – without having to actively work.

The topic of money was already an issue for the 29-year-old in her childhood. “My parents invested in various funds and even bought one for me,” Kuhlemann recalls. The two introduced her to the financial world by showing her how the Dax was developing. “As I got older, however, I had little interest in these topics, especially since my parents had already had negative experiences with investments,” says Kuhlemann.

How to start your own financial journeyann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

