Mykonos, 520 euros for 2 drinks. The sensational denunciation of an American tourist

Crazy Mykonos, 520 euros for two drinks and some appetizers. The sensational “complaint” of an American tourist

A Mykonos the bill can be more salty than you might think. A well-known Greek island restaurant, the DK Oyster Bar, ended up at the center of the storm for a receipt that left his mouth wide open. The “victim” of the club is Amber Pace, a 25-year-old from New York on vacation with a friend of hers.

Despite Amber, as explains the The Sunyou state that you have repeatedly asked the waiter to confirm the prices of the dishes precisely because he was aware of what was said about the place in question, the final bill turned out to be much higher than the girl could have ever expected.

“I told our waiter three times ‘please make sure it’s the £17 one, I don’t want anything more’, and he kept saying he understood.” Amber talks about ordering two drinks and two appetizers, in his “complaint”, and that he received a bill for this of 450 pounds (520 euros). She also adds that her menu was never given to her. Amber and her friend’s final bill included drinks and a 10% service charge on top of the bill. By the way, as you write il Messenger, according to the tourist, the food was not even good. “My fried calamari was chewy and tasteless, and my friend’s crab legs were overly salty.”

While Amber e Aubrey they tried to resolve the situation with the manager the next day, their complaint was dismissed and they were accused of not paying enough attention to the menu, despite them saying they were never given it. Amber also adds that “The owner was rude, made fun of us and did nothing about it.” The “DK Oyster” restaurant thus ends up at the center of criticism and (for now) they do not reply to the accusations.

