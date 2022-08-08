Home Business Myrechemical (Maire): engineering contract from environmental services for methanol and hydrogen from waste plant in Empoli
Business

Myrechemical (Maire): engineering contract from environmental services for methanol and hydrogen from waste plant in Empoli

by admin

Maire Tecnimont has announced that its subsidiary MyRechemical, NextChem’s company dedicated to waste-to-chemical technologies, has been awarded a basic engineering contract by Alia Servizi Ambientali for a methanol and hydrogen from waste plant in Empoli in Tuscany. The scope of the work includes the basic engineering of the plant and the documentation necessary to start the authorization process at the Tuscany Region. The basic engineering phase will be completed by the end of 2022. Once cleared and completed, the plant will process 256,000 tons per year of non-recyclable waste and produce 125,000 tons per year of methanol and 1,400 tons per year of hydrogen. . The plant, the note specifies, will be based on MyRechemical’s chemical conversion technology that allows the recovery of waste that cannot be mechanically recycled or other types of non-differentiable dry waste (Secondary Solid Fuel – CSS).

