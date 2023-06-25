Mysterious boom triggers new wave of immigration

Aftermath of Corona: Switzerland is experiencing a unique job boom – and a new wave of immigration

Once upon a time there was economic growth but no jobs. Today there are jobs, but little growth – how it came about

Crowds with consequences: immigration has increased

The economy falters; the job market is still booming. Things are so strange in Switzerland right now. The usual rules no longer apply. Too many jobs are being created given how moderate the economy is currently growing. Or to put it another way: When the economy used to be as sluggish as it is today, there was definitely no job boom.

