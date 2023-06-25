Home » Mysterious boom triggers new wave of immigration
Business

Mysterious boom triggers new wave of immigration

by admin
Mysterious boom triggers new wave of immigration

Aftermath of Corona: Switzerland is experiencing a unique job boom – and a new wave of immigration

Once upon a time there was economic growth but no jobs. Today there are jobs, but little growth – how it came about

Crowds with consequences: immigration has increased

Image: Benjamin Manser

The economy falters; the job market is still booming. Things are so strange in Switzerland right now. The usual rules no longer apply. Too many jobs are being created given how moderate the economy is currently growing. Or to put it another way: When the economy used to be as sluggish as it is today, there was definitely no job boom.

See also  Bank of Italy: GDP 2023 expected to rise, but slowdown in the following three years

You may also like

Tönnies gets a meat expert from Eastern Switzerland

Italo, Aponte wants to buy 50%. 5 billion...

Baiardo, prosecutor: “He helped Berlusconi and Dell’Utri with...

Demystifying Home Credit Consumer Finance Company Douyin Denies...

When it comes to eating, the Swiss focus...

Santanchè, Meloni: “Refer to the Chamber”. That manager...

“Freiburger Nachrichten” is now working with CH Media

Ukraine: “It is the beginning of Putin’s end”....

Joining hands with Red Roof Public Welfare Oaks...

St.Gallen restaurants cashed in on Star Wars

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy