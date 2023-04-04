Listen to the audio version of the article

From 24 to 27 May, the splendid setting of the municipality of Varzi (PV), the historic village of Oltrepò Pavese, will host the first edition of the Logiman Mythical Cars Rally. An event organized by the Automobile Club Pavia in collaboration with the Turin engineer Andrea Adamo, twice at the top of the world as team principal of the Hyundai who won the world title. But it is not “just a race”, but it will be an occasion in which history and passion can meet, with the cars that have marked the time of this sport ready to compete again on the roads of the unforgettable Rally delle 4 Regioni: it is a festival of rallying for Group A cars, for Super 1600s, for all the best cars from the 1990s to the end of the World Rally Car period.

Competition program and sporting roots of the territory

The competitive aspect of the all-surfaced Logiman Mythical Cars Rally is spread over two days. The organizers are staging an innovative seven-hour shakedown rehearsal for Friday 26 May, with the opening rehearsal set for 7.48pm the same evening. Six more stages are scheduled for Saturday for a total of 78 kilometers of racing. Lombardy is a region known for its love of rallying. Fifty-two years ago Simo Lampinen won the first Rally of the 4 Regions with a Lancia Fulvia.

And, although the Mythical Cars Rally does not cross the regional borders of Lombardy, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont as the 4 Regions did, there is no doubt about the participation potential of the whole territory. A rich and varied history: for three decades, from the 1960s to the 1980s, stars such as Lampinen, Sandro Munari, Bernard Darniche and Miki Biasion stood on the podium of an event that rivaled any rally for the top position in the European Rally Championship. The aim is to bringing top-level rallying back to the region, reminding enthusiasts of some of the cars from the early 1990s to the end of the World Rally Car era.

Mythical Cars Rally: le auto protagoniste

Group A cars, protagonists from 1994 up to the World Rally Car era until the end of 2021, will be present in the race, including kit-cars, Super 1600 and Super 2000, for an event designed to change the experience of enthusiasts forever. competition. Furthermore, during the 4 days of the event, there will be national and international musical events, promotion of local products, initiatives and partnerships designed to be able to discover, experience and share engines, territory and entertainment. It should be noted that registrations are already open and the presence of Andreas Mikkelsen has already been confirmed: winner of three races in the WRC, Andreas will participate in the Logiman Mythical Cars Rally driving a Škoda Fabia S2000, the car that helped launch the his career ten years ago.