The N26 group reported gross revenues in 2021 up by 50.3% to 182.4 million euros compared to 121.3 million euros in 2020, while interest and commission margins grew by 67% reaching 120 , 3 million euros. The volume of transactions increased by 59% compared to last year, reaching 80 billion euros (in 2020: 50.3 billion euros), while customer deposits grew by 52% compared to the previous year, reaching € 6.1 billion (€ 4 billion in 2020)

“In 2021 we consolidated our position as a leader in the European digital banking market. We have continued to invest in our products, team and the scalability of our platform. On average, customers log into their N26 app 3 times a week, making us the mobile bank with the most active customer base in Europe and has resulted in a significant increase of around 60% in transaction volume, which equates to more than 80 billion euros ”, commented Valentin Stalf, CEO and Co-Founder of N26.