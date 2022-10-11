Home Business N26: 2021 revenues up 50.3% to 182.4 million euros
Business

N26: 2021 revenues up 50.3% to 182.4 million euros

by admin

The N26 group reported gross revenues in 2021 up by 50.3% to 182.4 million euros compared to 121.3 million euros in 2020, while interest and commission margins grew by 67% reaching 120 , 3 million euros. The volume of transactions increased by 59% compared to last year, reaching 80 billion euros (in 2020: 50.3 billion euros), while customer deposits grew by 52% compared to the previous year, reaching € 6.1 billion (€ 4 billion in 2020)

“In 2021 we consolidated our position as a leader in the European digital banking market. We have continued to invest in our products, team and the scalability of our platform. On average, customers log into their N26 app 3 times a week, making us the mobile bank with the most active customer base in Europe and has resulted in a significant increase of around 60% in transaction volume, which equates to more than 80 billion euros ”, commented Valentin Stalf, CEO and Co-Founder of N26.

See also  BYD SEAL Car Purchase Manual Long-range rear-wheel drive is more value-for-money: review of BYD SEAL's basic information-Aika Auto

You may also like

It is suspected that the OPPO Reno9 real...

IMF raises GDP estimates for Italy in 2022...

BOSS Zhipin plans to go to Hong Kong...

Cryptocurrencies need the same level of regulation as...

EU green light to the Por of Piedmont...

Small municipalities, 100,000 hires are on the way

UniCredit launches the new series of Memory Cash...

Company cars, what to do to avoid any...

From Laminazione Sottile one thousand euros per employee...

China’s first “fastest electric car on the surface”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy