N26 continues to be under strict regulatory oversight

Prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing remains the big issue at Fintech N26. Even if that considers all the requirements to be met.

The neo-bank N26 will continue to be limited in its growth by the requirements of the banking supervisory authority Bafin. According to an order by the Bafin, which was announced in Frankfurt on Monday, the Berlin start-up can only accept a maximum of 50,000 new customers per month. The background to this is that, despite some progress, N26 still has deficits in its systems for preventing money laundering and terrorist financing, explained Bafin. Therefore, the mandate of a special representative who is to monitor the implementation of anti-money laundering measures at the Berlin startup has also been extended.

For some time now, the Bafin has been taking action against neo-banks such as N26, C24 and Solarisbank as well as online brokers such as Flatexdegiro. In the case of N26, Bafin believes that the company has grown too quickly and has not evolved its processes and controls accordingly.

N26 sees all conditions fulfilled

In 2021, the Bafin accused the German startup of not doing enough to combat money laundering given its rapid growth. At that time, the supervisory authority also imposed a fine of 4.25 million euros because N26 had submitted suspicious money laundering reports late.

N26 said it had “completely complied” with the 2021 business organization and risk management order. “In recent years, N26 has invested extensively in preventive measures in the area of ​​money laundering and has increased its staff and optimized it technologically.” The most recent order recognizes “these significant advances” and contains a plan to clarify open questions. “N26 will continue to work in close coordination with the Bafin and the special representative to fully implement the updated order with the appropriate measures.”

According to its own information, N26 has more than eight million customers in 24 countries and an annual transaction volume of over 100 billion euros. More than 1,500 employees currently work at N26.

