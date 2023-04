.

Daimler Truck Group (“Daimler Truck”) announces the launch of a line of electric trucks in the US market under the new “Rizon” brand name. The brand and its vehicle range will be presented to the public for the first time as part of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo. The show will take place May 1-4, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (awm)

HOME PAGE