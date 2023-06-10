Nachrichten – News: Registration deadline for the Opel company run ends on Thursday

.

The tenth Opel company run will take place on June 29 at the headquarters in Rüsselsheim. It starts at 7 p.m. in the stadium on Sommerdamm. Participants can register for the popular sports event in teams of four and in an unmistakable team car until June 15 at www.firmenlauf-ruesselsheim.de. The route leads through the city center and parts of the factory premises back to the stadium, where an after-run party is on the program after the award ceremony in various classes.

The participation fee per team is 68 euros plus VAT. Every runner gets their start number, a disposable timing chip and isotonic sports drinks at the finish. The Opel company run is supported by Praenatura, Continental, Würth and Stellantis Financial Services. (awm)

