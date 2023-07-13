NACS, Tesla’s ultimate weapon to win the charging system race as well

Listen to the audio version of the article

Whoever is capable of overcoming the anxiety about the electric car’s range can win on the market. This simple equation largely explains Tesla’s success even before the aggressive pricing policy that the Palo Alto-based house is pursuing on all markets. And it explains why Ford, General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Rivian and Volvo have decided to adopt the NACS (North American Charging Standard) type plug for the electric cars they will introduce on the US market in the near future, i.e. the one that Tesla had originally developed for its own cars since 2012 and of which it obviously owns the patents.

This is another victory for Elon Musk’s builder and an important point of attention for the development that charging systems will have, not only in a market that is about to take off on electric mobility under the impetuous plug of hundreds of billions put on the plate by the Biden administration with the Inflaction Reduction Act. Why did even important houses like those – and there would also be Volkswagen, Stellantis and Hyundai ready to take the same step – have chosen to put themselves in the hands of Tesla? For two practical reasons. The first is being able to count on a network that in the USA has over 2,000 stations for just under 20,000 plugs or over 60% of the total, the second is having a single interlocutor who already serves hundreds of thousands of customers, with a critical mass that double by far all the rest of the automotive industry.

The NACS standard can potentially withstand up to 1,000 kW, more than the 350 kW of the CCS global standard used in Europe, the 180 kW of the Chinese GB/T and the 400 kW of the second generation Japanese CHAdeMO (the first reaches 62.5 kW ). CCS and CHAdeMO allow bidirectional charging (V2G) and power supply of external devices (V2L), GB/T does not contemplate it, NACS only in theory, but not currently. The standardization institutes of China (China Electric Council) and Japan (CHAdeMO) have also studied a common standard called Chaoji which supports up to 900 kW and should – theoretically – become the reference for the Asian market.

Who will win globally? Experience teaches that it is often not the best standard that wins. Consumer electronics is full of cases where what is technically superior has had to give way to something inferior for practical, economic, industrial, commercial and even political reasons. And also in this case the NACS could have the same story becoming the new global standard, starting from the fact that it is the one used by the majority of electric car users and has the undoubted advantage of being more compact, lighter and easier to use and, simply, the one used by more people with satisfaction. And it would do so precisely at a time when globalization is not doing well, commercial battles have regained breath and the dominance of the new electric car industry appears to reflect the strategic and geopolitical role of a nation.

And it is also the expression, to use a fashionable word, of technological sovereignty. Therefore, if the two major traditional US manufacturers such as Ford and GM team up with the number one in the new electric generation, it cannot fail to sound like an alarm bell for industry and politics at a global level. By following the money, we already have an answer. The Inflaction Reduction Act puts 7.5 billion dollars on the plate for the development of the charging network and, according to a study by Market Research Future, the market for connectors for electric cars will grow between 2023 and 2032 from the current 28 billion dollars at an average annual rate of 18.7%, reaching almost 50 billion in 2029. It is therefore clear what is at stake: not only the domain of raw materials and supplies or that of the number of cars sold, but also the development of the network actual refueling that electric customers will find on the road through the on-board systems or apps on their smartphones.