The Council of Ministers of Mario Draghi’s government approved the NaDef, Update to the Def, forecasting for 2023 a GDP growth of just + 0.6% on an annual basis, well below the expansion equal to + 2.4% which had been estimated from the April Def, due to the expected slowdown in the cycle of the economy around the world and Europe.

The estimates on the 2023 deficit-GDP have instead been improved to 3.4%, compared to the programmatic target of 3.9%. The Nadef states that the estimates “are based, as in the previous planning documents, on a prudential approach and do not take into account the economic policy action that can be achieved with the next budget law and other measures”.

Italy’s debt-GDP, estimated to decline in 2022 to 145.4% from 150.3% in 2021, is expected to decline further in the coming years, to drop to 139.3% in 2025.