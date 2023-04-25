Home » Nagel and Orcel in the sights of the ECB: Lagarde rejects super salaries. The case
Nagel and Orcel in the sights of the ECB: Lagarde rejects super salaries. The case

Nagel and Orcel in the sights of the ECB: Lagarde rejects super salaries. The case

The Bank of Korea, the Bank of Japan and the Saudi Central Bank were among the opposing partners

At the ECB by Christine Lagarde and many other central bankers don’t like i super salaries of bankers Italians. In fact, as already happened on 28 October during the shareholders’ meeting of Mediobanca regarding the future remuneration envisaged for the Chief Executive Officer Alberto Nagelso the Eurotower also rejected the super salary of 9.75 million of euros that it will collect from this year Andrea OrcelCEO of Unicredit.

This is revealed by reading the minutes of the shareholders’ meeting of Gae Aulenti Square held on 31 March in which approximately 70% of the share capital voted in favor of the “Report on the Group’s 2023 remuneration policy”.

Among the shareholders against, therefore representing about 30% of the share capital (in fact only 0.8% abstained) there was precisely the Bce with almost 200 thousand shares, but also the Bank of Korea with over 250,000 titles, it expressed its opposition to various products related to Bank of Japanthe Saudi Central Bank (154 thousand shares) and the People’s Bank of China (1.4 million shares). The same subjects also rejected the “2023 group incentive system”.

At the assembly of Mediobanca with regard to the “Remuneration and incentive policy of the Mediobanca Group 2022-2023”, although approved by the shareholders, the ECB voted against with about 53,000 shares, as well as the People’s Bank of China.

