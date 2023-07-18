Home » Nagel (ECB) reiterates 25 bp increase in July and data-based approach
Nagel (ECB) reiterates 25 bp increase in July and data-based approach

According to Joachim Nagel, a member of the Governing Council of the ECB, an increase in interest rates is needed at the next meeting.

“We have to increase next time and I expect another increase of 25 basis points for the July meeting,” the Bundesbank president said today. “For the September meeting, we’ll see what the data will tell us”.

In an interview granted to Bloomberg from India – where he is for a meeting of G20 finance ministers – Nagel described core inflation as “very persistent”.

Nagel sees no risk of excessive monetary tightening and reiterates that a hard landing for Europe is unlikely as rates rise. However, he said it is “too early to declare victory in the fight against inflation.”

