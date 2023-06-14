Namibia: rare earths, banned export of unprocessed minerals

In Namibia, the government has decided to ban the export of lithium ore and other metals such as graphite, cobalt, manganese, which are not processed locally. This is learned from a report by the Council of Ministers broadcast on Namibian national TV by Emma Theofilus, deputy minister for information.

That decision, which does not concern the export of “small quantities” of minerals, comes as the country attracts more and more investment in its mining sector, thanks to its large reserves of strategic metals. In addition to mining companies such as Andrada Mining or Namibia Critical Metals, which are working to exploit lithium and rare earths respectively, the government signed an agreement in 2022 to supply the European Union with critical minerals, ensuring that their processing takes place at local. The government wants to process such minerals locally and is expected to receive a favorable response from at least three mining companies, namely Namibia Critical Metals, E-Tech Resources and Ondoto Rare Earth. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

