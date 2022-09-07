Original title: Nancai Talks You Know | 2022 Top 500 Private Enterprises in China List Released, JD.

①The 2022 China Top 500 Private Enterprises list was released, and JD.com, Ali, and Hengli ranked the top three in terms of revenue

②Supreme Law: Extending the judicial function to promote the supervision of the personal information industry

③ General Administration of Customs: The total value of my country’s foreign trade import and export in the first eight months was 27.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.1%

④In 2025, the planned industrial scale is 500 billion yuan, and the innovation and development of Shanghai’s intelligent networked vehicles will meet a major trend

⑤ Academician He Kebin: “Double carbon” goal will form a new round of global industrial competition energy technology is critical

2022 Top 500 Private Enterprises in China List Released

On September 7, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce released the 2022 China Top 500 Private Enterprises list and research and analysis report in Beijing. The analysis report shows that the entry threshold for the top 500 private enterprises in 2022 will reach 26.367 billion yuan, an increase of 2.866 billion yuan over the previous year; the entry threshold for the top 500 private enterprises in the manufacturing industry will reach 12.572 billion yuan, an increase of 2.521 billion yuan over the previous year; service industry private enterprises 100 The threshold for strong entry reached 30.116 billion yuan, a decrease of 2.161 billion yuan from the previous year. Among them, 19 top 500 companies have an operating income of over 300 billion yuan, Jingdong Group (951.592 billion yuan), Alibaba (China) Co., Ltd. (836.405 billion yuan), Hengli Group Co., Ltd. (732.345 billion yuan), Zhengwei International Group Co., Ltd. The operating income of five companies including the company (722.754 billion yuan) and Huawei Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. (636.807 billion yuan) exceeded 600 billion yuan. (21st Century Business Herald) Click to read more>>

Supreme Court: Extending judicial functions to promote regulation of personal information industry

In recent years, new types of cyber crimes represented by telecommunication network fraud have continued to occur frequently. On September 6, the Supreme People’s Court held a press conference on the work of punishing telecom and network fraud crimes and typical cases. At present, 80% of telecom and network fraud crimes are committed overseas. The Supreme Law pointed out that the first principle of combating telecom and network fraud crimes is severe punishment, and the “top priority” of severe punishment is cross-border electricity fraud crimes. With regard to the surge in credit crimes, the Supreme Law emphasized that preventing credit crimes is a systematic project. While judicial organs resolutely crack down on and deter crimes in accordance with the law, relevant departments such as finance, telecommunications, Internet information, and market supervision are required to perform supervision in accordance with their duties. main responsibility. For crimes against citizens’ personal information, while emphasizing the intensity of punishment, the Supreme People’s Court stated that it is necessary to extend the judicial function and promote the industry supervision of personal information. (21st Century Business Herald) Click to read more>>

General Administration of Customs: The total value of my country’s foreign trade import and export in the first eight months was 27.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.1%

The General Administration of Customs announced today (7th) that in the first eight months of this year, the total value of my country’s foreign trade imports and exports was 27.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.1%. Among them, exports were 15.48 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.2%; imports were 11.82 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%. According to customs statistics, in the first eight months, my country’s imports and exports to ASEAN, the European Union, the United States and South Korea increased by 14%, 9.5%, 10.1% and 7.8% year-on-year respectively. ASEAN continues to be my country’s largest trading partner, accounting for 15% of my country’s total foreign trade. During the same period, my country’s imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road” increased by 20.2% year-on-year. In August, my country’s imports and exports to countries along the “Belt and Road” increased by 23.8% year-on-year, driving the overall import and export growth by 6.9 percentage points. Compared with the other 14 members of RCEP, it increased by 7.5% year-on-year. (CCTV News) Click to read more>>

In 2025, the planned industry scale is 500 billion yuan, and the innovation and development of Shanghai’s intelligent networked vehicles will meet a major trend

On September 5, the General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government issued a notice on the “Shanghai Implementation Plan for Accelerating the Innovation and Development of Intelligent Connected Vehicles” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”), which clearly stated the medium-term industrial scale goals and key points of intelligent connected cars. working direction. The “Plan” pointed out that by 2025, Shanghai will initially build a leading domestic intelligent networked vehicle innovation and development system, and the industrial scale will strive to reach 500 billion yuan; it will advance the construction of intelligent networked vehicle road network facilities and implement intelligent infrastructure renovation projects. , and support the existing open test areas to carry out pilot projects for large-scale and standardized construction of intelligent roadside equipment. (21st Century Business Herald) Click to read more>>

Academician He Kebin: “Double carbon” goal will form a new round of global industrial competition energy technology is critical

Recently, at the first China Eco-Environmental Protection Industry Service Double-Carbon Strategy Academician Forum of the 2022 Service Trade Fair, He Kebin, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and a professor at Tsinghua University, looked forward to how to carry out air pollution prevention and control in the context of “double-carbon”. He Kebin said that there are five paths for carbon emission reduction in the future, including resource efficiency and carbon reduction, energy structure carbon reduction, geological space carbon storage, ecosystem carbon sequestration, and market mechanism carbon melting. To carry out environmental risk analysis of different carbon reduction pathways, some of the technologies supporting carbon neutrality are still immature. In addition, my country’s talent pool is not enough. “Double carbon” involves natural sciences, engineering sciences and social sciences, and requires compound talents. my country’s current curriculum system, textbook system, and teachers’ knowledge structure need to be adjusted accordingly. , which poses new challenges to my country’s current talent training system, and talent training is the key to the future “double carbon” action. (21st Century Business Herald) Click to read more>>

