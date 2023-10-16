Nanjing Selected as Host City for 2023 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference

Nanjing, China – Excitement is building in the city of Nanjing as it was recently announced that it will be hosting the prestigious 2023 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference. This marks a significant milestone for Nanjing, as it once again becomes the center of attention for the global intelligent manufacturing industry.

According to a report by Nanjing Daily, preparations for the conference are already in full swing. The organizers are busy planning a series of events including theme conferences, major special events, professional forums, expos, and major signings. The conference is set to attract global experts, scholars, industry elites, and business representatives from the field of intelligent manufacturing, making it a prominent gathering for key players in the industry.

One of the highlights of the conference will be the unveiling of a number of national-level smart manufacturing demonstration factories, application scenarios, and solutions. These will showcase the highest level of innovation and technological advancements in the industry. Additionally, major smart manufacturing equipment such as industrial robots and industrial mother machines will also be showcased during the exhibition, providing attendees with a firsthand look at cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of manufacturing.

The World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference will not only bring global attention to Nanjing’s manufacturing capabilities but also provide an opportunity for local businesses to forge partnerships and gain insights from industry leaders. The conference is expected to further propel Nanjing’s position as a leading hub for intelligent manufacturing.

The 2023 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference promises to be a grand event that will showcase the latest developments in the industry. With Nanjing at its heart, the conference is set to elevate the city’s status as a global leader in intelligent manufacturing.

