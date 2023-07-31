Nanni Moretti, new rounds against Meloni: “Violence and rudeness in cinema”

Nanni Moretti: “Violence and crudeness from the government against the management of the Experimental Cinematography Center”

“The violence and crudeness with which the government killed the leadership of the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia. After all, this is the Italian right, this is its political and journalistic class”. Nanni Moretti, from his Instagram account, attacks without half measures the amendment to the decree law (Jubilee of 22 June 2023 presented by the deputies of the Lega Igor Iezzi, Simona Bordonali, Laura Ravetto and Alberto Stefani intervening on legislative decree No. 426 of 18 November 1997) with which the CSC became a Foundation, modifying the structure and vocation of the historic institution.

“The presumption of Marchese del Grillo, is he the hidden author?by Nanni Moretti is equal to the illusion of his latest film”. This is what Maurizio Gasparri, senator of Forza Italia, claims, replying on Instagram to the post published by the director regarding the reform of the Experimental Center of Cinematography.

“The PCI, resign yourself, applauded Stalin. The center-right, on the other hand, brings freedom and pluralism to the Experimental Center of Cinematography. No more Soviets than its comrades. Nanni = broken Palombella”, comments Gasparri, mangling the title of a film by Nanni Moretti, ‘Palombella red’.

But other artists also participate, as reported by La Stampa. For example Charles Verdone: “I’m with the students who are victims of the political game that puts its hands everywhere”. AND Valentina Lodovini: “Students ask for a confrontation with the majority who continue to ignore them is not good”.

Subscribe to the newsletter