Nanni Moretti, “The sun of the future” debut (half) flop. Here because

Super Mario Bros and The House – The Awakening of Evil in front of Nanni Moretti with Il sol dell’Future

Super Mario Bros. – The Movie dominates the Italian box office: the cult videogame character is in first place in the Italian charts with 14 million 428 thousand euros and almost 2 million viewers. Second place goes to a new entry: horror The house – The awakening of evil by Lee Cronin (with Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland and Morgan Davies) gets off to a very good start with 195,000 euros, 26,136 admissions for 335 theatres, 78 per theatre, for a total of 322,000 euros (43,000 admissions at the cinema in two days).

Nanni Moretti can smile to be on the podium at the debut of his film Il sol dell’avvenire. But is the glass half full or half empty? According to reports, Dagospia collected 152,000 euros yesterday, bringing 23,668 spectators to the cinema in 448 theaters (a lot, eh?), that is, only 52 per theater. And again: “In reality, much more was expected, given the campaign that was carried out in the newspapers and on TV and the beauty of almost 500 cinemas”

The long bridge that starts from April 25 and ends on May 1 will probably give a clearer verdict on the success or otherwise of Nanni Moretti’s film.

The complete box office charts (as of April 20)

SUPER MARIO BROS – THE FILM (THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE): € 149,308 (admissions 21,315), tot. €14,142,855

THE HOUSE – THE AWAKENING OF EVIL (EVIL DEAD RISE): € 125,789 (admissions 17,243), tot. €125,852

IL SOL DELL’ FUTURE: € 98,307 (admissions 15,669), tot. €98,307

THE POPE’S EXORCIST: € 50,837 (admissions 7,300), tot. €1,411,446

COCAINORSO (COCAINE BEAR): €37,658 (entries 5,367), total €37,658

AIR – THE HISTORY OF THE GREAT JUMP (AIR): € 29,713 (admissions 4,421), tot. €2,403,601

COLDPLAY – MUSIC OF THE SPHERES: LIVE AT RIVER PLATE: € 21.521 (ingressi 2.170), tot. € 50.300

SCORDATO: € 13,211 (admissions 2,280), tot. €451,148

JOHN WICK 4: € 12.878 (ingressi 1.734), tot. € 5.278.800

MAVKA E LA FORESTA INCANTATA (MAVKA. LISOVA PISNYA): € 10,500 (ingressi 1,755), tot. €10,500

Subscribe to the newsletter

