Nanni Moretti’s new film flopped at the box office, the usual radical-chic plot no longer works

Nanni Moretti’s new film flopped at the box office

The new movie of Nanni Moretti“Il sol dell’avvenire” is a typical Morettian film, pardon the pun, but al box office that’s no good. In fact, analyzing the most recent data – namely the long weekend of 25 April – the Roman director’s film takes second place with €947,357 in takings and 139,043 admissions per day in 478 cinemas, with an average of only 72 admissions per theatre, from Super Mario Bros with 1,751,489 euros and 235,105 admissions in 576 cinemas.

Of course, the movie comparison of Moretti with a battleship like Super Mario Bros is merciless but the data of spectators for room as well. But let’s come to the film and its “sociology”. Let’s start with the audience fans of Moretti who are easily recognizable. Meanwhile they are on average of a certain age. Ladies with slightly felted 70s clothes, rigorously undyed hair, sneakers, fuchsia scarves, refined accent, refined speech.

Likewise the men. Mouse-grey raincoats, John Lennon-style glasses, generally as tall as the director for affective mimesis, with the umbrella always in hand even if it doesn’t rain. Their cover of Linus. They often eat gianduiotti which they greedily unwrap under the neon lights of the cinemas. And we come to the movie. The plot is that of a “film within a film”, with the director Giovanni – the real director’s alter ego – who narrates in parallel the unfolding of his film on the crisis of communism and that of another director who does not think at all that he is making a film violent. Both produced by his wife Paola (Margherita Buy). A complex woman in crisis.

Subscribe to the newsletter

