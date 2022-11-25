Home Business Nanxuan Holdings (01982) released its interim results. The profit attributable to shareholders was HK$233 million, an increase of 20.94% year-on-year. The proposed interim dividend was HK5.1 cents per share_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Nanxuan Holdings(01982) announced the unaudited comprehensive interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2022. During the period, the group achieved a revenue of HK$3.099 billion, a year-on-year increase of 26.38%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$233 million, a year-on-year increase of 2.094% %; The basic profit per share is 10.2 Hong Kong cents, and an interim dividend of 5.1 Hong Kong cents per share is proposed.

According to the announcement, the increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the fact that the total sales revenue of men’s and women’s clothing knitting products during the period increased by HK$566 million to HK$2.547 billion compared with the same period in 2021, while the sales revenue of cashmere yarn decreased by HK$77.9 million to HK$2.547 billion during the period compared with the same period in 2021. 281 million Hong Kong dollars.

