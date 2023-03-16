Naples, after the guerrilla war that broke out in the city with the ultras of theConcord Francoforte, eight arrests were made

For the clashes that took place in Napoliuntil now, they are otto i fans arrested before and after the match Champions League against Eintracht Frankfurt won last night (March 15) at Maradona from the team of Spalletti. As the breaking latest news writes, of these, 5 are Italian and 3 German. May beInstead, they are the wounded among the forces of order.

This given was provided by the quaestor of the capital of Campania, Alexander Julianin a meeting with the press at the end of the Committee for order and safety in the Prefecture. The quaestor specifies that the investigations “are still ongoing through the examination of the video surveillance images”, shot by the police or present on social networks.

To sustain injuries or bruises in the clashes that took place yesterday in the center of Naples between the forces of order, fans of the Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli ultras were 6 peopleall belonging to the police forces. Among the injured are a police officer and a carabiniere. “It should be underlined the result that we aimed for from the first moment, that of keep opposing teams apart – says the commissioner – even in moments of more critical, the fans did not come into contact“.

