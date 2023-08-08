Naples-Bari high-speed rail, work on the Grottaminarda tunnel has started

Listen to the audio version of the article

The works of the Naples-Bari high-speed/capacity railway line are progressing. Excavation has begun on the Grottaminarda tunnel, approximately 2 km long, the first of the three tunnels envisaged on the Apice-Hirpinia section: this section extends for 18 km, 12 of which underground.

The construction site of Grottaminarda

The mechanical mole, called Aurora, is at work, consisting of a rotating head with a diameter of about 12.5 meters. The milling site will work continuously for about 5 months with a 24-hour working cycle, 7 days a week, with an expected progress of about 16 meters per day. Simultaneously with the progress of the excavation, a ring lining the tunnel is also being built which will be made up of nine prefabricated ashlars, 55 cm thick and 1.80 cm long each. The use of mechanized excavation brings important advantages on the entire construction site system of the works, in fact it allows the excavation of the Grottaminarda and Melito tunnels in sequence starting from a single construction site located at the entrance on the Bari side, greatly reducing the impact on the territory . More than 100 highly specialized people are employed to ensure continuous excavation, divided into 4 teams.

Work of the FS group

The works of the Infrastructure Pole of the FS Group, with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana as the client of the work and Italferr as the works supervisor, are carried out by the Webuild Group, through the Hirpinia AV consortium. The intervention on the entire section requires an investment of around 628 million. While the entire new HS/HC Naples – Bari line – which is an integral part of the European TEN-T Scandinavia – Mediterranean railway corridor and represents the first and most advanced work that the Infrastructure Pole of the FS Group is carrying out to upgrade the railway network in Southern Italy – requires a total investment of 5.8 billion, also financed with funds from the PNRR. Its completion is expected by 2027.

Talking construction site.

This is a project commissioned by the FS Group, in collaboration with MIT, to transparently describe the activities and aims of the work through public initiatives, infopoints and a page dedicated to strategic works.

Faster connection

A direct transversal connection between the Tyrrhenian and the Adriatic will be possible, improving the connections of Puglia and the more internal provinces of Campania with the HS/HC Milan – Rome – Naples line. Since August 2022, all the construction sites of the new HS/HC Naples – Bari line have been under construction. The activity of the Commissarial Management allowed an acceleration of the works which led to the completion, in 2017, of the first two interventions of the itinerary: the Naples/Afragola interchange node and the Bovino – Cervaro lot. With the first phase of activation of the Cancello – Frasso Telesino, by 2024 it will be possible to create a direct connection between Naples and Bari in 2 hours and 40 minutes. The work is already a driving force for development for the area and for the creation of jobs: about 5,000 people are involved in the project, including engineers, technicians and workers, as well as a supply chain of 2,000 companies including suppliers and subcontractors.

