Naples, Boulaye Dia ruins the Scudetto party: incredible at Maradona

Boulaye Dia freezes Maradona, Napoli-Salernitana 1-1. No Scudetto party

Boulaye Dia della Salernitana in the 84th minute freezes the Maradona stadium and scores for Napoli a fantastic 1-1 goal that postponed the Neapolitan championship party.

With this draw, Napoli rises to 79 points against Lazio’s 61 with six matches remaining in the season.

The tricolor of Spalletti’s team is obviously not in question: just one point missing. It might come Wednesday evening if Lazio do not beat Sassuolo at the Olimpico (9.00 pm) or Thursday when the match between the Naples and Udinese at the Stadio Friuli.

Boulaye Dia goal, Salernitana draws: no Scudetto party for Napoli (photo Lapresse)

Football: silence in the alleys of Naples after Salernitana’s goal

The euphoria of the Napoli fans lasts 22 minutes. With Salernitana’s goal, the frost suddenly falls in the alleys of the center of Naples. After the bangs of firecrackers and fireworks, the shouts and chants for a scudetto that seemed to be near by now, the silence that had accompanied the early stages of the match returns to the streets and clubs. There are those who indulge in disappointment, but most of the fans encourage each other, still hoping for a happy ending.

