Naples is always full and the archaeological area of ​​Pompeii was the most visited monument in Italy on the last Sunday of free visits.

Srm also indicates other positive signs that have appeared over the past few years. In particular, businesses, in 2022, in Campania grew by 0.94% compared to 0.89% in the South and 0.79% in Italy. «Regarding innovative companies – adds Capasso – in March 2023 start-ups grew compared to last year by almost 9% against +3% in the South and -1.7% in Italy, while SMEs grew by 12.3%, against +10% in the South and +11.9% in Italy».

And finally exports – as reported by Srm – with Campania registering a growth of +27% in the third quarter compared to +21% for the entire country. Numbers that against the light are confirmed in the freight traffic on the port: 18.96 million tons of loads in 2022 (+6.3% on 2021).

The training offer is also growing considerably. The latest to be inaugurated, inside the Federico II University Center of San Giovanni a Teduccio, is the Agritech Academy. The first was the Apple Developer Academy. Today there are eleven in total. Even consultancy firms tell of a new vivacity, determined mostly by the need to start the ecological and digital transitions. And in the consultancy field there are recent investments by Capgemini, Ntt and Accenture.

The trend is triggered and this year will be supported by a significant amount of resources. Those of the Pnrr, whose projects will have to become construction sites (complex phase for a weak PA) and those of the 2014-2020 EU programming which has reached its last year. Governor Vincenzo De Luca said a few days ago in Benevento: «64% of the expenditure has been certified.