Naples, clochard died after a beating. Investigations focused on two young people

Naples, clochard beaten to death. Another in Florence stabbed

Two episodes of violence to the detriment of clochards after a few hours. Terror night Between Napoli e Firenze, targeted two homeless people. The facts are quite distinct, but the matrix is ​​common: aggression apparently without a valid reason.

The most serious incident occurred at Pomigliano d’Arco in the province of Naples. They may have been two young people perpetrators of the violent beating cost his life to a homeless man. The victim has not yet been fully identified.

The beating would have taken place in the street and subsequently the victim would have walked for a few meters up to collapse inside a condominium courtyard, where he was rescued while still alive. And then died in the emergency room of the Nola hospital, where he was urgently transported.

