Naples, De Laurentiis: Spalletti asked me for a sabbatical year

Naples, De Laurentiis: Spalletti has asked for a sabbatical year

“Spalletti is a great person and a great coach, has grown an extraordinary raw material. If it goes away? Spalletti is a free man, if someone comes and says ‘I did my best, a cycle of my life has ended. I have another year on my contract but would rather have a gap year’…What are you doing? Do you object? I thank him and wish him the best”, the words of the president of Napoli champion of Italy, Aurelio De Laurentiisguest of ‘Che tempo che fa’, broadcast on Rai 3.

De Laurentiis on the Naples project

“Last June we sent away many players considered important, but in my opinion they had finished their cycle in Naples. Journalists asked me what I was thinking of doing, I replied that I thought of winning the Scudetto. Everyone looked at me with dismay, even Spalletti: he didn’t know who we had bought. The coaches are divided between those who want to make the market and those who coach, and he was a great coach. We gave him extraordinary material and he made it grow.”

Naples, De Laurentiis on the stadium

“Dedicating the stadium to Maradona was due. I will make this stadium part of Napoli, the municipality will give it to us for 99 years. If they don’t, I’m going to build it in Caserta. We’ll spend hundreds of millions on it, we’ll build an extraordinary museum and we’ll be able to play with Maradona in there. Rent it for weddings and communions? It has to pulsate seven days a week. In a stadium you need to have a museum, be able to give concerts and marry people. You have to be competitive by keeping accounts in order. The secret is doing business, not taking; if you are an entrepreneur you invest, and then collect”.

