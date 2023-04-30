Home » Naples is ready for the Scudetto party: between banners, choirs and wedding dresses
Business

Naples is ready for the Scudetto party: between banners, choirs and wedding dresses

by admin
Naples is ready for the Scudetto party: between banners, choirs and wedding dresses

Naples, the curious preparations for the Scudetto party

All ready for championship party. A Napoli one thinks of nothing else: the moment of truth is very close and the fans have already equipped the city to celebrate the Azzurri’s third championship triumph. Here are some videos that testify to the Neapolitans’ love for their favorite team, including banners, choirs, giant badges scattered throughout the historic center and a curious mix between a wedding dress and the Napoli shirt.

Watch the video

Watch the video

Watch the video

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Fixed income: the bonds to be preferred. Beware of those who take refuge in cash

You may also like

Western sanctions against Russia strengthen Putin’s support

The Italians promote the government over the Democratic...

SPD and Greens insist on cheaper electricity prices...

“I wanted to go to Bari, they sent...

Russia faces labor shortages over Ukraine war

Investments, the Asia and Mexico card for betting...

With boss Elon Musk – How the company...

Di Maio, staggering figures. The League reveals how...

Lufthansa: Bad service annoys billionaire Kühne

50 euros bonus at Comdirect: This is how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy