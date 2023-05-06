Naples, the championship of the sponsors: the tricolor campaigns launched by the brands

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the beginning it was the collection with Buitoni points, the proofs of purchase to be cut out and pasted on the special postcard to receive, after a few months, the coveted number 10 with the Italian tricolor on it as a gift. The year was 1987 and the agri-food company, at the time still in the hands of the De Benedetti family, thus greeted the historic first Napoli championship of which it was the shirt sponsor. Yes, because on the shirts of the players at the time of Maradona there was only one brand – technical sponsor aside -: the double sponsor will arrive only in 2011. By whose idea? What questions: Aurelio De Laurentiis…

Today, as in the reigning Diego era, the ritual of the marketing campaign that greets sporting triumph remains. With the difference that there are five partners in the blue shirt. Let’s see how they chose to move. Let’s start with the main sponsor Lethe water which crosses the milestone of 18 consecutive seasons wearing a club shirt, a kind of record that Nicola Arnone’s mineral water group strongly claims in an emotional campaign conceived in-house and developed by Wunderman Thompson: on the pages of the newspapers but also in billboards the company writes a love letter in which it retraces the path taken alongside De Laurentiis’ club from Serie C to the third championship. Claim: «Acqua Lete has always believed in it». On the letter, a qr code by framing which you access a video that translates the same concepts into images.

The blue ride of the 2022/23 season Lete then accompanied it with the social campaign Tutto per il Napoli: an Instagram challenge in which the fans were called to tell what a “promise of love” they were willing to make for their favorite team . The three most beautiful stories won the opportunity to give concrete form to their “bet” in the presence of exceptional witnesses: Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia, Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui. There were those who sang a song specially composed for Spalletti’s boys, those who made as many laps of the pitch as the goals scored by Napoli this year and those who asked for the hand of their partner after 20 years of engagement. Congratulations!

MSC Cruisessecond main partner of Napoli and first second sponsor in the history of Italian football (again in that fateful 2011), launches a press campaign to thank the team which insists on “Commitment, passion and pride” while Amazonprincipal partner, in addition to the advertising campaign (photos by Lozano, Osimhen, Di Lorenzo, Mario Rusi and Kvara with the claim «Thank you for giving us this dream!»), offers a series of limited series celebratory products in its dedicated brandstore they range from the «Campioni d’Italia 22/23» shirt to the official bottle of Bottega prosecco «dressed» in the tricolor. EA7, the sporty line of Emporio Armani which is the main partner of the shirt, plays on the classic (“Thank you, champions!”). Among the official partners, therefore, it stands out Pasta Garofalo which has even launched a special format of pasta: the «Enne», modeled on the Napoleonic symbol of the Ssc. “Slow drying”, reads the claim: 33 years, how long it takes to bring a shield to the foot of Vesuvius. While Deco claims: “We have been with you at all times.” It’s at Lever Touch they say «Proud to be Neapolitan».

In the era of instant marketing, however, a “historic” Scudetto is not only coveted by sponsors, on the contrary: more than one company, among those connected in some way with Naples, has launched themed advertising. From the Mozzarella Consortium of Campania buffalo Dop (the classic «Thank you guys!») ad Auricchio (the salvific «You did the miracle this year»). Michele Moio Cellars dresses the wine in blue («We are the champions!»), Berna the milk, Cyrus Amodio he jokes, alluding to derivatives: “Football is important to us.” Naples ring road it reminds everyone of its role as «way to the stadium». R-StoreApple’s premium partner, underlines that “The blue is celebrating” while Ranieri Plant engineering plays with the reference business (“We breathe an air of victory”), a bit like it does too Popular Credit Bank (“Making dreams come true is our job. This time, you make ours come true”). All this leaving aside the long series of restaurants and pizzerias which, on the premises, have greedily thrown themselves on the Scudetto. A sporting victory hardly moves so much marketing, but it is known that Naples is already a wonderful spot for life, because «Napul’è mille culure». Pino Daniele’s song chosen by Ssc Napoli to celebrate the third championship says it. But also the claim of Caputo mill.