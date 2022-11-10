Listen to the audio version of the article

There is a new hypothesis of reindustrialisation of the former Whirlpool site in Naples and a couple of days ago the government commissioner for ZES, Giuseppe Romano, urged the multinational and the Mise to provide an answer. The proposal was made in October and provides for the free transfer of the disused industrial site to the government commissioner for the SEZ who in turn could then make it available to private investors, who today could benefit from the support and simplifications provided for the SEZ. Commissioner Romano awaits an answer as soon as possible.

History

After the dismantling of the washing machine factory in via Argine, with about 300 employees, a first attempt at reindustrialisation was carried out by the Campania system consortium led by Paolo Scudieri’s Adler. The consortium brings together Campania companies in the automotive sector to start production for the electric car. The consortium makes an assessment of the area and believes that it is not suitable for environmental and urban planning problems: pollution of the subsoil, lack of a certificate of viability. In August 2022 in a ward in the Prefecture the multinational claims that all the problems have been solved. «To date – say from the Campania system Consortium – we have not received any documentation to prove this. We will not participate in other meetings if we have not examined the documentation first ». In theory, the Consortium has not stepped aside, has not given up, but has set conditions on which it awaits feedback.

The second proposal

A few weeks ago is the second proposal, that of the government commissioner of Zes Campania. The commissioner has just a deadline for the definition of an agreement: November 30th. But he expects a response much sooner.