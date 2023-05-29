Napoli, De Laurentiis accelerates for Luis Enrique. The piano B…

Napoli-Luis Enrique, De Laurentiis tries: engagement point

Farewell to Luciano Spalletti who will have “a sabbatical year” after the Scudetto, Aurelio De Laurentiis accelerates to find the new Napoli coach. In pole position Luis Enrique remains. The former Spain and Barcelona coach dreamed and would dream of an important bench in the Premier League, but the ‘astral conjunctions’ seem to keep him away from England: with Chelsea there was no white smoke (Blues in Pochettino), the Tottenham (out of Cups, Spurs finished eighth in the league to sixty points, a length behind Conference League-going Aston Villa) could go on Potter and the Manchester City it would be the ‘promised land’ for him only on Pep Guardiola deciding to leave after the Champions League final with Inter (a remote hypothesis at the moment). This is why Naples can become a serious negotiation (considering that it has been compared to PSG, but there seem to be other hot leads leading to Paris. Zidane in primis).

The obstacle may be the signing: Luis Enrique asks for 8 million net, the champion club of Italy – thanks to the Growth Decree – can reach 5.

Naples after Spalletti: Luis Enrique’s Italian alternative. The total mister

Plan B: Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano he remains a much appreciated coach in the shadow of Vesuvius, but obviously he could be talked about after the Conference League final with West Ham (June 7) and only if the purple patron Commisso were to give the go-ahead for his coach to leave. In the background Thiago Motta who did well in Bologna and Sergio Conceição, coach of Porto. The Gasperini hypothesis is colder even if he could return to the market: after 7 years and a fantastic cycle he can leave Atalanta (“Renewal? I don’t know. It may be time to part with affection”, he said in the past few hours).

