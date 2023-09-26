Napolitano, state funeral in a secular form. Politics gathered in Montecitorio

State funeral of Napolitano, also attended by French President Macron

One by one, all the participants in the secular funeral of Giorgio Napolitano they arrived on the floor of the House. Everyone, patiently, looking for their name on the card that marks their place. For parliamentarians, however, the assigned seats are generic, high up in the chamber. There were numerous small groups waiting for the ceremony to begin. Elly Schleinwho accompanied the partisan Iole Mancini, greets Romano Prodi and Maurizio Landini. Massimo D’Alema harangues the 5 stars Patuanelli and Silvestri, then chats with Giuseppe Conte and Prodi. TO Gianfranco FiniFausto Bertinotti and Roberto Fico, sitting in the center of the room, away from the FI and FdI desks, are company. Mario Draghi, greatly honored, he immediately stops with Cardinal Ravasi. On the government benches, among the first to take their seats Matteo Salvini. The French president also arrived Emmanuel Macron.

State funeral Napolitano, the arrival of President Mattarella

State funeral of Napolitano, here is the program

Ore 11.05-11.15 – Arrival of foreign Heads of State at the main entrance of Palazzo Montecitorio, welcomed by the Ceremonial Officer and parliamentary assistants: President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier; President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron; President Emeritus of the Republic François Hollande; President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj; Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino Alessandro Scarano and Adele Tonnini, accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Luca Beccari; President Emeritus of the Republic of Austria Heinz Fischer with his wife Margit Fischer; President Emeritus of the Republic of Portugal Aníbal Cavaco Silva, with his wife Mrs. Maria Alves da Silva Cavaco; President Emeritus of the Republic of Slovenia Borut Pahor; Duchess of Edinburgh, member of the Royal Family of the United Kingdom. The foreign Heads of State, each with their own companion and with the support of parliamentary assistants and the staff of the Ceremonial Office, meet in the offices of the President of the Council of Ministers and of the Minister for Relations with Parliament, to receive the greeting of the President of the Republic and the other constitutional authorities, with their respective general secretaries.

Ore 11.15 – The procession with the coffin of the President Emeritus of the Republic, after the farewell of the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, leaves the Senate. Following this, the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa goes to Palazzo Montecitorio (entrance on Via dell’Impresa 63) and joins the other constitutional authorities.

Ore 11.25 –The President of the Republic, with the Secretary General, the foreign Heads of State and the constitutional Authorities, with their respective General Secretaries, move to the Transatlantic.

Ore 11.30 – The coffin of the President Emeritus of the Republic, coming from Piazza Colonna, reaches Piazza Montecitorio and is positioned on the left side of the Square (in front of the Hotel Colonna Palace). Military honors at the coffin. National anthem. The coffin, followed by the family members, is led to the Hall of Ministers. The foreign Heads of State take turns in the Hall of Ministers for a moment of reflection and reach the Chamber. The President of the Republic, with the Secretary General, accompanied by the President of the Chamber, the President of the Senate, the President of the Council of Ministers and the President of the Constitutional Court, with their respective General Secretaries, pays homage to the body. The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella then enters the Chamber – preceded by his family members and other constitutional authorities – with the President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana and the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. The President of the Republic takes his place in the center of the row of seats placed in the hemicycle. The President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa and the President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana take their places on the presidential bench. The Vice Presidents of the Chamber and the Deputy Quaestors, as well as the rapporteurs, also sit at the presidential desk. The Ministers and the Undersecretary of State at the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano sit on the Government benches.

Ore 11.45 – Beginning of the Commemoration. The President of the Chamber Lorenzo Fontana makes a commemorative speech. The House then observed a minute’s silence. The President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa also makes a commemorative speech. Then, speaking from the presidential bench: Giulio Napolitano, son of the President Emeritus of the Republic; Sofia May Napolitano, granddaughter of the President Emeritus of the Republic; Anna Finocchiaro, President of the Italiadecide Foundation; Gianni Letta, former Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and president of Civita; Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs; Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi; Giuliano Amato, President Emeritus of the Constitutional Court.

Around 12:50 p.m. The President of the Republic, with the Secretary General and the family members of the President Emeritus of the Republic, leave the Chamber, followed by the foreign Heads of State, the President of the Chamber, the President of the Senate, the President of the Council of Ministers, the President of the Court Constitutional, with their respective companions and General Secretaries, they leave the Chamber and stop on the Transatlantic while waiting for the coffin to leave the Hall of Ministers. The coffin is transported towards the exit of Palazzo Montecitorio, followed in procession by the above-mentioned authorities. Once at the main entrance, the coffin is placed inside the hearse. After the departure of the Coffin, the Head of State takes leave of his family members, foreign heads of state and other agreed constitutional authorities and leaves Palazzo Montecitorio. The President of the Chamber in turn takes leave of the foreign Heads of State and the agreed constitutional authorities and returns to his study.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

