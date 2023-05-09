Home » Nappi (United Italy): “Italians express friendship to the Russian people”
Business

Nappi (United Italy): “Italians express friendship to the Russian people”

by admin
Nappi (United Italy): “Italians express friendship to the Russian people”

Statement by Francesco Nappi, national president of the United Italy Movement

“Saturday 6 May, on the occasion of the #presentation of the #book “1941-1945 Fragments of #Memory ” by Liudmila Chapovalova published with the #support of the “Vele Scarlatte” #association which took place in #Alassio (SV), I had the possibility of meeting the #Consul General of the #Russian #Federation in #Genoa, Dr. Maria Vedrinskaya. During the discussion we talked about the historic #friendship that binds #Russia to #Italy (the consulate of Genoa has been open since the 18th century and had cultural #conversations with the #governments and rulers who have followed one another until today) and on the occasion we brought the greetings of the #Italians who follow our movement and who express friendship and #solidarity towards the #people of #Moscow. We also talked about the #current situation and the fact that disputes and differences should be addressed with #international #diplomatic #confrontations without triggering war #conflicts. In Italy #television #communication, in print #newspapers and #online is often a communication linked to conflicts of interest, exploited #news and propaganda aimed at creating media terrorism by generating a distorted perception of reality in the population. In the meeting with the Consul General, we were the only political movement present, we perceived the pain and displeasure of what is happening to the population of the Ukrainian territory and to those residing in the adjacent Russian territory. One sentence particularly struck me, shared by those present at the presentation of the book and the tribute to Nina Vasilevna: “We probably learned nothing from what happened in the Second World War”. The past is history, history must be studied and remembered. History cyclically risks repeating itself by proposing the same mistakes. None of us want a return to the past.”

See also  Rovelli case, torpedo at Crosetto: "The problem of revolving doors is serious"

#news #staytuned #Info

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Internet – Twitter wants to delete unused Twitter...

The banking sector continued to rise, Bank of...

Banca Widiba (MPS), Marcucci and Morello new recruiting...

Chinese investments in Europe declined significantly

Everything on stocks: Elon Musk – Tesla’s bet...

What is the Btp Valore, the new government...

Survey: Large majority of Germans want a four-day...

Monopoli, Tesmec Rail focuses on ‘green & digital’...

Sky: wins UEFA Champions League 2024/2027 rights

Cariad boss has to go: Volkswagen’s big dream...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy