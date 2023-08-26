NASA’s Plans for Supersonic Travel: New York-London in 90 Minutes

NASA Considers Supersonic Flight with Potential Travel Time of 90 Minutes from New York to London

Ah, the glory days of travel with spacious seats, delectable food, and swift transatlantic journeys lasting less than three hours. Since the retirement of the Concorde in 2003, high-speed air travel has become a thing of the past. Currently, flights between London and New York take approximately eight hours, with the fastest recorded time being just under five hours due to favorable currents.

However, supersonic travel may soon make a comeback, thanks to NASA’s recent exploration of the “high-speed strategy.” The space agency has studied the possibility of commercial flights traveling at speeds exceeding Mach 4, which is over 3,000 miles per hour. It suggests that there could be potential demand for these supersonic flights on approximately 50 established transoceanic routes, including those over the North Atlantic and Pacific. Current regulations in the United States prohibit supersonic flight over land.

In an effort to overcome these regulatory challenges, NASA is developing the X-59, a “quiet” supersonic aircraft as part of its Quesst mission. The agency hopes that the success of this aircraft will prompt a change in regulations, allowing planes to travel at speeds ranging from Mach 2 to Mach 4 (2,470 – 4,914 km per hour). The Concorde, which was retired, had a top speed of Mach 2.04 or 2,179 km per hour. Traveling at Mach 4 would enable a transatlantic crossing in just 90 minutes.

Following these studies, NASA’s Advanced Air Vehicle (AAV) Program will move into the next phase of research. The agency has contracted with companies like Boeing and Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems to develop aircraft designs capable of sustaining high supersonic speeds. The teams will explore air travel possibilities, identify challenges and risks, and determine the technologies required to make supersonic travel a reality.

Lori Ozoroski, project manager of NASA’s Commercial Supersonic Technology Project, explains that these current studies build upon previous research conducted a decade ago that contributed to the development of the X-59 aircraft. The new studies aim to update technology roadmaps and address a broader range of high-speed needs. Mary Jo Long-Davis, manager of NASA’s Hypersonic Technology Project, emphasizes the importance of considering safety, efficiency, economic, and social factors to ensure responsible innovation.

In July, Lockheed Martin completed the construction of NASA’s X-59 test plane. This aircraft aims to minimize sonic boom noise to a mere thump, potentially enabling supersonic flight over land. Ground tests and a first test flight are scheduled for the end of this year. NASA aims to gather enough data to present to US regulators by 2027, paving the way for the future of high-speed air travel.

