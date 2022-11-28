Tough times for the Nasdaq and in general for Big Tech USA – also known by the acronym FAANG – which, for a long time, made its fortune.

None of the 15 largest hi-tech companies on Wall Street has managed to generate positive returns in the year to the end.

Microsoft has witnessed such a hemorrhage that it has lost a capitalization of as much as 700 billion dollars since the beginning of 2022. The market value of Meta-Facebook has plummeted by more than 70% compared to the records of the social network managed by Mark Zuckerberg, burning more than 600 billion dollars since the beginning of the year.

Looking at the decline suffered by the index year-on-year, investors lost an estimated $7.4 trillionpaying for repeated rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Fed, fears about the persistence of inflation in the United States and the specter of a recession and/or stagflation.

As an article by CNBC reports, higher interest rates have throttled access to capital, and both cloud stocks and crypto stocks have capitulated, the latter being bitten by the repeated crises and scandals that have engulfed the world of cryptocurrencies.

Since the start of the year, the Nasdaq has lost more than 28% of its value.

Just look at the table above to get an idea of ​​the massive haemorrhage affecting FAANG stocks, ie Facebook (ora Meta), Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Google) e Netflix.

But the illustrious victims are many: what about Rivian, the electric car manufacturer, which stood out in 2021 with a mind-boggling IPO?.

The company known as anti-Tesla, startup of electric trucks, vans and SUVs owned by Amazon, was worth making its debut on Wall Street already more than BMW and almost as much as Ford and General Motors despite zero revenues, at a time when a veritable EV stock craze was raging on Wall Street.

The unbridled buyouts led Rivian’s capitalization to surpass even that of Volkswagen.

Too bad the Rivian fever started to subside after just two months.

Already in early January of this year, the bubble burst, with the stock trading 50% lower since its highs of Nov. 16, 2021, a few days after the launch of the IPO.

The collapse of Rivian is today there for all to see: the EV group lost more than 80% of its market value, which had reached over 150 billion dollars.

The rude awakening certainly didn’t happen only to Rivian.

Several notable names on the Nasdaq discounted the world‘s exit from the lockdown phase imposed during the first year of the Covid pandemic, in 2020.

Suffice it to say that, that year, the five ‘FAANG’ shares Facebook (Meta), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google (Alphabet) had seen their shares jump respectively by 33%, 81%, 76%, 67%, and 31%.

Amazon had confirmed itself indisputably between i titoli Covid Winnergiven that the lockdowns imposed in various parts of the world had forced millions of people to shut themselves up at home, and also to stock up on basic necessities online.

Among the other Covid Winners, one cannot fail to mention the Peloton case which had closed 2020 with a rally of 368%.

Peloton also fell victim to the reopeningwhich sanctioned the end of free time for various actions.

With the reopening, people have returned to leave their homes, in the case of the company in question, finally pouring into the gyms, and thus inflicting a thenor not indifferent to the indoor cycling group and, therefore, to its listings on the Stock Exchange.

After a few brief interludes under the banner of euphoria, we can say that in 2022 Peloton stock has officially fallen out of favor.

And certainly the reopening hasn’t been good for another Covid Winner title either, namely that of streaming giant Netflixwhich has been losing blows sustainedly paying the return in cinemas and theaters of those who, forced to stay at home during the lockdown, had seen fit to spend their free time bingeing on films.

This year 2022 will be remembered as a year of profound crisis also for the Big Techs of the caliber of Amazon and Meta Platforms, which not for nothing they had to announce a roundup of maxi-layoffs. And the reason isn’t just the end of the glory days that the virtual world experienced in the darkest months of the pandemic.

There is indeed the inflation that bites savings and consumption, and that keeps consumers away from shops, whether they are real or virtual.

With interest rates rising, mortgage payments rise and the space in wallets for shopping, already limited due to the impact of the #caroenergia and #carobills.

Companies cut their marketing budgets and, inevitably, Netflix, Facebook and Google ad revenues go down. So revenues are down and profits are down. To cut costs, layoffs are triggered, further depressing the propensity to consume.

The geopolitical tensions that exploded in the war in Ukraine make the world more uncertain: being able to make predictions has in itself become difficult.

Consequently, the context is one of continuous inflation alarm (due to the shock that has hit supply, first with the post-Covid reopening, then with the sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s Russia which cut the availability of oil and other commodities).

The result is the Nasdaq debacle we are witnessing, as well as Wall Street in general. The repeated collapses of the Wall Street heavyweights have also dealt a serious blow to the S&P 500 index, which has cashed a loss of 15.5% from the start of 2022 to last Wednesday’s close, eve of the Thanksgiving holiday.

For the S&P 500, it is the trend over the period considered (beginning of the year – Thanksgiving-) worst since 2008, according to an article by CNBC, which cited data from Carson Group.

In 2008, recalled Ryan Detrick, head of Carson’s strategist, the crash was decidedly more significant, amounting to -39.5%. The only other year since 2000 that year-to-date performance at Thanksgiving has been worse it’s 2002, when the S&P 500 fell 18.2%. Now the big question is if a Christmas rally will allow Nasdaq & Co to at least cut losses. But there is a lot of skepticism around.