Home » Natality and artificial intelligence, Musk at Palazzo Chigi meets Meloni
Business

Natality and artificial intelligence, Musk at Palazzo Chigi meets Meloni

by admin
Natality and artificial intelligence, Musk at Palazzo Chigi meets Meloni

Elon Musk and Giorgia Meloni

Elon Musk in conversation with Prime Minister Meloni at Palazzo Chigi

Deregulation europearelated risks to artificial intelligence e denatality problemalways at the heart of Elon Musk. These, according to what we learn, are the topics addressed in the meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half at Palazzo Chigi, between the number one of Tesla e Twitter and the President of the Council Giorgia Meloni.

Furthermore, voices close to the government suggest that the prime minister would like to create the local version of “Choose France”, the initiative desired by the French president Emmanuel Macron to bring together the world‘s greatest entrepreneurs and convince them to invest in his country.

READ ALSO: Tajani meets Musk at Palazzo Chigi. So he seeks the support of the US right

Not only. The hypothesis that the billionaire, playboy and philanthropist master of Tesla e Space X is thinking of building a giga factory for his automotive empire in our country. An idea that, for now, does not seem to find much positive feedback due to the immense spaces needed to give life to certain production centers.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The delivery time of the iPhone 14 Pro series will be extended until January next year at the latest

You may also like

Agreement with the unions on the thousand Vodafone...

Vintage car spare parts: This is how retrofitting...

Resolution 67 of 05/22/2023 – Approval of the...

EU Parliament splits over ‘nature restoration law’

ECB increases key interest rate in the euro...

Government – Geywitz insists on municipal right of...

Bank desertification, 40% of municipalities do not even...

Arrow 3 defense system: defense into space –...

Rudi Garcia new coach of Napoli. The details...

Health – the National Association of Statutory Health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy