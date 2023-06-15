Natality and artificial intelligence, Musk at Palazzo Chigi meets Meloni

Elon Musk in conversation with Prime Minister Meloni at Palazzo Chigi

Deregulation europearelated risks to artificial intelligence e denatality problemalways at the heart of Elon Musk. These, according to what we learn, are the topics addressed in the meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half at Palazzo Chigi, between the number one of Tesla e Twitter and the President of the Council Giorgia Meloni.

Furthermore, voices close to the government suggest that the prime minister would like to create the local version of “Choose France”, the initiative desired by the French president Emmanuel Macron to bring together the world‘s greatest entrepreneurs and convince them to invest in his country.

Not only. The hypothesis that the billionaire, playboy and philanthropist master of Tesla e Space X is thinking of building a giga factory for his automotive empire in our country. An idea that, for now, does not seem to find much positive feedback due to the immense spaces needed to give life to certain production centers.

