King Jordan I: The boss is turning the National Bank into a one-man show – that’s not without risk The new XXL-UBS is a concentration of risk, but it is by far not the only thing that Switzerland has to deal with. Because there is still the National Bank, which has acquired an aura of infallibility under its sole steward, Thomas Jordan.

He sets the direction: National Bank boss Thomas Jordan. Image: Michael Buholzer/ Keystone

At ten o’clock sharp, the king enters the stage. Everything is prepared on this Thursday morning in Zurich’s posh hotel “Baur au Lac”: the national bank blue stage set, the oversized podium and the nameplates mounted at a large distance from each other. Security guards with buttons in their ears and “SNB Security” pins on their lapels ensure that everything runs smoothly. Admission to the media briefing on the “assessment of the monetary policy situation” is only granted to those who have a blue ribbon tied around their wrists at the entrance.